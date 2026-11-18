BJP Strengthens Grassroots Outreach to Engage Women Voters in UP

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): BJP is chalking out an extensive outreach strategy to connect with women voters across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on engaging nearly half of the state's electorate. As part of the initiative, the BJP Mahila Morcha will deploy women Vistaraks across all Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen direct communication with women voters. These women functionaries will reach out to women at the grassroots level and highlight various welfare schemes and initiatives implemented by the BJP government. They will also hold discussions on women's safety and brief people about the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to ensure women's security and empowerment in the state. In addition, the BJP is planning to ensure substantial women's representation in its broader organisational expansion exercise in Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 50 per cent of the Vistaraks to be deployed by the party organisation expected to be women. Through this dual strategy of targeted outreach and greater organisational representation, the BJP aims to strengthen its connect with women voters ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in a major development ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Arvind Chaudhary and former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Yadav joined the BJP on November 11. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, who formally inducted the two leaders into the fold. Extending a warm welcome to the new inductees, Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated the party's commitment to supporting its cadre. "I warmly welcome Anil ji and Arvind ji into the BJP family. They have accepted this platform as BJP workers, and I assure them that we will always stand behind them and fight for their dignity and respect," Chaudhary said during the event. The inclusion of a prominent former parliamentarian along with a high-ranking former law enforcement officer is expected to strengthen the BJP as political parties gear up for the upcoming state assembly elections in 2027. Before joining the BJP, Arvind Chaudhary left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2020. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)