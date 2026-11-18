Indian Cement Manufacturers Plan Rs 75,000 Crore Capacity Expansion

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian cement manufacturers are expected to invest around Rs 75,000 crore in capacity expansion over the current and next financial years, driven by rising demand, according to a report by Crisil.

According to Crisil, cement manufacturers have steadily expanded production capacity over the past few years, adding 84 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the preceding two fiscals, taking the industry's total installed capacity to 718 MTPA as of March 31, 2026. Meanwhile, "Balance capex will be towards green energy projects, efficiency enhancement initiatives and routine maintenance," Crisil noted.

The report highlighted that investments in green energy are increasingly emerging as a "key structural advantage" for cement manufacturers and are expected to support operating profitability. "Renewable sources already meet around 40% of sector's power requirement," the report stated, adding that their share is expected to increase to nearly 50 per cent by the next financial year.

However, despite the planned investments and growing adoption of renewable energy, the sector is expected to face near-term profitability pressures due to rising input costs. According to Crisil, operating profitability is projected to decline to Rs 875-900 per tonne in the current fiscal from approximately Rs 980 per tonne in fiscal 2026.

The report attributed the pressure largely to higher fuel prices following the West Asia conflict, which has pushed up the cost of key energy inputs. Petcoke and international coal prices surged approximately 35 per cent year-on-year on average during the first half of the current fiscal. Consequently, power and fuel costs, which account for more than a quarter of cement manufacturers' total expenses, have increased by Rs 100-125 per tonne, or around 10 per cent, compared with the previous fiscal, it noted.

While calibrated price hikes by cement makers should partly offset this impact, a faster-than expected commodity-price normalisation could provide upside to our profitability estimates this fiscal, it said. "Near-term profitability pressure to increase leverage to five-year high this fiscal before easing," it said.

Looking ahead, Crisil expects profitability to recover above the decadal average of approximately Rs 970 per tonne in fiscal 2028, supported by easing commodity prices, greater renewable energy adoption, increased use of blended cement and continued cost-efficiency measures. (ANI)