Assam CM Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg on 53rd Birth Anniversary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, remembering him as an artist who became a part of millions of lives through his music. "On his 53rd birth anniversary, Assam remembers not just a legendary artist, but someone who became family to millions through his music," the Assam CM wrote on X. He further highlighted the deep emotional connection people in the state shared with the singer, adding that their affection for him would continue to resonate across Assam. "The love Assam holds for Zubeen will continue to echo in every corner of our land. Happy birthday, Zubeen!" the Chief Minister added.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated musical personalities, enjoyed immense popularity among audiences for his contribution to music. His songs and artistic legacy have remained deeply connected with the cultural identity and musical landscape of the state. The Chief Minister's tribute reflected the lasting place the singer holds in the hearts of people across Assam, with his music continuing to bring generations of listeners together. Garg's popularity extended beyond Assam, with his work reaching audiences across different languages and regions. His contribution to music made him a widely recognised name among Indian music lovers. Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. He was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Garg became widely known outside Assam with“Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film 'Gangster.' He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career. (ANI)