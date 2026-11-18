Telangana BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Economic Remarks

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over remarks made on the Indian economy at Columbia University, accusing Gandhi of consistently speaking against India and its economy on foreign soil. Speaking to ANI, Rao questioned Rahul Gandhi's claims on the Indian economy, noting that at a time when the world is facing an economic crisis, India's GDP growth has increased from 7.2% to 7.85%.

“Yet again, Rahul Gandhi speaks against India and its economy on foreign soil. Until yesterday, he was inviting foreigners to speak against India on Indian soil. Now he has gone abroad and is speaking against the country... Earlier, he called India a 'dead economy'. Now he says the economy is in a bad state, there is unemployment, and the education system has collapsed. Then why are foreigners coming to Indian universities?... At a time when the world is facing an economic crisis, India's GDP growth has increased from 7.2% to 7.85%. Our quarterly GST collections are also rising. The unemployment rate has come down from 6% to 3%... I am not telling this; the World Economic Forum has also said that the number of people below the poverty line in India has declined..." said Rao.

Rao remarks came after Gandhi at Columbia University said that India is allegedly undergoing an economic crisis due to "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today (November 18).