

With sales growth slowing and Anthropic declining to provide projections while acknowledging a range of business risks, it is far from certain whether and how it will meet those commitments.

Several major tech firms, such as hyperscalers and chip firms, have major contracts with Anthropic. Anthropic is expected to announce the final IPO pricing on Wednesday and list its shares the next day.

Anthropic's IPO is reportedly off to a strong start, briefly shifting attention from its staggering spending commitments – an enormous burden for the AI lab and a vital source of funding for the dozens of AI-linked companies banking on it.

Anthropic will spend about $900.9 billion in purchase commitments and lease agreements, of which over $70 billion will be spent in the next 12 months and over $451 billion through 2030-end, according to its IPO prospectus.

The bulk of the expenses would go towards cloud capacity and data center leases, AI chips, memory components, and AI research and development.

Analysts and investors have flagged both bear and bull cases, with the latter one resting on the view that the industry is still in the early AI cycle. Anthropic is the largest AI company in the world and will be the first pure-play AI model firm to go public.

Still, with sales growth slowing quarter over quarter this year and Anthropic declining to provide sales projections while acknowledging a range of business risks, it is far from certain whether and how it will meet those commitments.

Anthropic has contracts – majority binding – with hypercaled Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Oracle (ORCL); chip producers Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU), Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and SK Hynix (SKHY), and several players in the AI infrastructure space, according to the prospectus.

Anthropic meeting its spending commitment will directly impact their business and stocks.

How Anthropic Plans To Pay For Its AI Ambitions

Anthropic's plans to meet the massive infrastructure obligations through its core AI sales and cash reserves, which stood at about $131.8 billion as of September and will be boosted by the IPO.

The AI lab's revenue rose 1,206% in the first nine months to $33.24 billion. Although the pace is staggering, growth slowed in later quarters, raising concerns among investors.

Anthropic's backlog was $13.8 billion as of September, which it said provides it near-term visibility.

Some commentators view it with skepticism.“Order books often overstate real demand, especially when buyers are incentivized to inflate orders ahead of expected rationing... Investment bankers tend to favor excessive rather than insufficient issuance relative to genuine demand,” Wharton professor Mohamed A. El-Erian said in an X post.

The Valuation Question: How Much Growth Is Priced In?

Michael Burry, one of the more skeptical AI investors, recently said Anthropic would need at least 11.6% sequential monthly revenue growth through 2027 to meet its spending commitment. And if Anthropic wants to achieve a 20% GAAP margin, monthly sales growth has to be over 16%.

“That kind of growth is mandatory. Not only is the company priced for optimism, it is betting its entire existence on that optimism, that kind of supranormal growth” Burry said at the time.

Valuation expert and New York University professor Aswath Damodaran has said the value of Anthropic“ultimately rests on how big you believe the AI products and services market will become.” His best and worst-case scenarios put Anthropic's 2036 revenue at $1.5 trillion and $200 billion, a sizable gap underscoring the ever-changing nature of the AI business.

Anthropic's Debt Profile

Anthropic's debt is also under the lens. Anthropic leans heavily on convertible notes and has minimal traditional bank debt. However, long-term liabilities are huge.

As of September, Anthropic had $130.5 billion in total liabilities, mainly convertible notes, related derivative instruments, and cloud commitments. Commercial debt remained minimal at $6.2 billion.

Anthropic said it would explore debt and equity fund-raises from time to time.

Anthropic IPO: What Investors Are Getting

Anthropic is issuing 801.3 million new shares and selling shareholders have put 23.6 million Class A shares up for sale in the IPO, which Anthropic has priced between $70 and $78 a share.

Together with the private placement and at the upper end of the price range, Anthropic would raise $90.4 billion at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion, making it the largest IPO ever.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, an existing investor in Anthropic, said the IPO is "10-20 times oversubscribed.” The company is expected to announce the final pricing on Wednesday and list its shares the next day.

Stocktwits on Tuesday detailed the major backers who stand to gain from Anthropic IPO.

Retail View On Anthropic

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for ANT. To be sure, at least 67% of those who voted in a Stocktwits poll said they do not plan to place a bid in the IPO.

“$SPY $ANT is going to tank so hard on its IPO day this is going to be bad for people who have paid more for the stock than its worth and will be good for people who bet against it, ie. the bears,” a trader said.

In a separate poll, traders voted saying that they are more interested in“Grand Theft Auto VI's” release on Thursday, than the Anthropic IPO.

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