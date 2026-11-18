Reducing black carbon emissions could deliver some of the quickest gains in both public health and climate action, researchers told delegates at COP31 climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey.

The message emerged during a scientific session hosted at the World Health Organization's Health Pavilion, where experts discussed the growing evidence linking the pollutant to a wide range of health conditions while also highlighting its role in accelerating warming. The event, jointly organised by the WHO, the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology and the Wellcome Trust, offered an early look at an extensive scientific review now being prepared by the global health agency.

The assessment, expected to be completed in 2027, is examining how governments can better incorporate black carbon and other so-called super pollutants into climate and public health policies. Researchers involved in the project said the evidence gathered over the past decade has significantly expanded understanding of the risks associated with exposure.

Unlike carbon dioxide, which can remain in the atmosphere for centuries, black carbon persists for only days or weeks. Despite its shorter lifespan, it traps far more heat while airborne, making it a major contributor to short-term warming. Scientists say reducing emissions can therefore produce relatively rapid environmental and health benefits.

A revised review was considered necessary because knowledge of black carbon's impact has advanced considerably since the WHO's previous assessment in 2012. The current project involves 25 international experts and trainees from three academic institutions, with additional oversight from external specialists.

Researchers screened nearly 8,000 scientific studies covering both outdoor and household exposure. Preliminary results suggest that the consequences of black carbon extend well beyond previously established links to respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

Expanding Evidence Strengthens Calls for Action

Scientists reported emerging associations between black carbon exposure and neurological conditions, metabolic disorders, pregnancy-related complications and adverse perinatal outcomes. The findings indicate potential risks throughout multiple stages of life.

Experts also highlighted the pollutant's unusual characteristics. Roughly 70 per cent of black carbon emissions originate from transportation sources, while additional contributions come from biomass burning, forest fires, household cooking and agricultural residue burning.

What makes black carbon particularly harmful is its ability to carry toxic compounds attached to the surface of soot particles. Researchers explained that these particles can transport hazardous substances deep into the body. Although black carbon accounts for only a portion of total PM2.5 pollution, experts estimated its health impact per unit is substantially higher than that of general particulate matter.

The pollutant's short atmospheric lifetime, however, offers a significant policy advantage. Scientists noted that reducing emissions from major combustion sources can quickly improve air quality, alleviate health impacts and help curb regional warming.

Evidence of the benefits was presented through long-term observations from Beijing. Monitoring data covering the period from 2012 to 2025 showed that successive national clean-air programmes reduced average black carbon concentrations by more than 80 per cent. Severe winter pollution events were also dramatically reduced.

Researchers said broader success will require countries to strengthen monitoring systems, develop detailed emissions inventories and improve source-tracking capabilities. They pointed to the WHO's Global Air Quality Guidelines as a framework for integrating black carbon into routine air-quality management.

Attention was also drawn to the need for affordable mitigation strategies that address challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises, household energy use and agricultural burning, particularly in developing regions.

With countries preparing future updates to their national climate plans, scientists argued that the coming period offers an important opportunity to include stronger black carbon commitments. They emphasized that combining scientific evidence with economic assessments and public health data could help drive more effective action while supporting cleaner air, healthier communities and reduced climate risks.