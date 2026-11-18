

CEO Alisa Bowen said Fubo's strategy remains on track, but the company needs to execute better.

Fubo plans to retain sports and entertainment viewers who watch more and choose higher-priced plans. It also wants to expand beyond traditional TV with new fan experiences.

FuboTV stock traded over 2% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday. However, the stock is down 9% so far this week.

FUBO To Sharply Focus On Profitability

Speaking during the third-quarter earnings call, FuboTV CEO Alisa Bowen said a review of the company's business plans and potential changes over recent months has strengthened confidence in its long-term prospects.

“Our review concluded that FuboTV's strategy is sound. What it needs is sharper execution. We believe a laser focus on profitability and realizing the benefits of our strategic commercial initiatives, including with Disney, will create even more value for subscribers and for shareholders,” said Bowen.

FuboTV reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.503 billion, slightly above the $1.5 billion estimate. However, its adjusted loss of $0.44 per share was wider than analysts' expected loss of $0.41. Fubo's Pro and Elite plans will now include Disney+ and Hulu with ads at no extra cost, saving subscribers $12.99 per month.

Fubo's Sports And Entertainment Subscribers Remain Priorities

Bowen said FuboTV's first priority is to strengthen its position among sports-focused viewers through Fubo and general entertainment audiences through Hulu Live. Bowen highlighted the importance of retaining subscribers who spend considerable time watching content and are willing to pay for higher-tier packages.

Since the beginning of the 2026 NFL season, about half of Fubo's core-plan audience has spent close to 50 hours per week watching content on the platform. The company plans to concentrate on these highly active viewers as it pursues growth with stronger margins rather than focusing solely on adding subscribers.

Bowen's second priority involves adapting to changing entertainment habits.“Beyond pay TV, we see an opportunity to build on Fubo as a fan engagement platform with new content and new experiences,” said Bowen.

The third priority involves finding ways to make operations more efficient.

FUBO Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'. The stock recorded a 382% increase in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said,“My verdict on Alisa Bowen's call. I actually came away more interested in her long-term strategy. Her Disney background and emphasis on advertising, product integration and profitability are positives. But she has not yet demonstrated that she can deliver the growth shareholders need.”

FUBO stock has crashed 77% year-to-date.

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