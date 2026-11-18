MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Bihar pulled off a thrilling two-wicket victory over Delhi, chasing down a target of 225 with one ball to spare, as the first four matches of the day in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 produced plenty of runs and several standout individual performances on Wednesday.

At the Daly College Ground in Indore, Delhi rode on a sensational 125 off 59 balls from Yash Dhull and a quickfire 51 off 25 deliveries by Tejasvi Dahiya to post 224/5 in 20 overs. Dhull struck 16 fours and seven sixes, while Dahiya contributed 4 boundaries and 4 maximums.

However, Bihar responded with an aggressive start. Ayush Loharuka smashed 50 off just 22 balls, while Bipin Saurabh made 49 off 19, putting the chase firmly on course. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh added 25 off 15 and later finished as Bihar's leading bowler with figures of 3-44. Despite a late wobble, Bihar reached 227/8 in 19.5 overs to secure the win, with Raghuvendra named Player of the Match.

At the Jadavpur University Campus Ground in Kolkata, Chhattisgarh defeated Odisha by 51 runs after captain Vikalp Tiwari produced a magnificent century. Tiwari struck 119 off 56 balls, reaching his hundred in just 44 deliveries, while Ajay Jadav Mandal chipped in with 50 off 28 as Chhattisgarh posted 228/4.

Odisha managed 177/8 in reply, with Kartik Biswal top-scoring with 57 off 33 balls. Subhranshu Senapati added 31, but Chhattisgarh's bowlers kept the chase under control, with Jayant Yadav, Dev Aditya Singh and Sourabh Majumdar picking up two or more wickets.

Andhra registered a 29-run win over Kerala at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Seeram Venkata Rahul led the batting effort with 64 off 30 balls, while Shaik Rasheed scored 60 off 39. Contributions from Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy (32 off 16) and Ashwin Hebbar (37 off 15) powered Andhra to 225/7.

Kerala fought back through Abdul Basith's 70 off 35 balls, supported by Govind Dev Pai (36) and Sanju Samson (26), but finished at 196/5. MD Nidheesh claimed three wickets for Kerala, while Andhra's KV Sasikanth and K S Narasimha Raju took two apiece.

Bengal completed a seven-wicket victory over Jharkhand at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. After restricting Jharkhand to 148/7, Bengal chased down the target in 18.4 overs, finishing at 149/3. Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 61 off 48 balls, while Abishek Porel contributed 49 off 34.

Jharkhand's innings was built around Virat Singh's unbeaten 45 and Shikhar Mohan's 42, but Bengal's bowlers ensured the total remained within reach. The defending champions, who started their campaign with a win, have now registered back-to-back losses.