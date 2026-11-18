Carney Unveils Canada’s USD698B Investment Push in Asia Strategy
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday presented Canada as a major global supplier of energy and critical minerals, pledging to strengthen economic independence and collective resilience by expanding trade ties across the Asia-Pacific region.
"We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Pointing to improving diplomatic relations with Beijing, Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney said the two countries had recently extended tariff exemptions, restoring market access for more than 90% of Canadian trade previously affected by the measures.
Ottawa and Beijing have also renewed a central bank currency swap arrangement, aimed at reducing dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined an ambitious trade expansion strategy designed to double tariff-free access to consumer markets covering 1.5 billion people within months. He cited completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing discussions with Thailand and India.
Canada has also accelerated efforts to secure critical mineral partnerships, signing more than 50 agreements with over 15 countries during the past year. These arrangements have helped unlock 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion) in investment, according to Carney.
On the energy front, the prime minister pledged to quadruple Canada's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asian markets by the end of the decade. The country has already shipped more than 11 million tons since June last year.
Carney also highlighted plans to advance the Pacific Link oil pipeline and attract 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) in domestic investment over the next five years, positioning energy development and international trade as central pillars of Canada's economic strategy.
"We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Pointing to improving diplomatic relations with Beijing, Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney said the two countries had recently extended tariff exemptions, restoring market access for more than 90% of Canadian trade previously affected by the measures.
Ottawa and Beijing have also renewed a central bank currency swap arrangement, aimed at reducing dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined an ambitious trade expansion strategy designed to double tariff-free access to consumer markets covering 1.5 billion people within months. He cited completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing discussions with Thailand and India.
Canada has also accelerated efforts to secure critical mineral partnerships, signing more than 50 agreements with over 15 countries during the past year. These arrangements have helped unlock 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion) in investment, according to Carney.
On the energy front, the prime minister pledged to quadruple Canada's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asian markets by the end of the decade. The country has already shipped more than 11 million tons since June last year.
Carney also highlighted plans to advance the Pacific Link oil pipeline and attract 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) in domestic investment over the next five years, positioning energy development and international trade as central pillars of Canada's economic strategy.
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