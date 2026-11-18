Jordanian Army Helicopter Crashes During Training Exercise
(MENAFN) A Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Jordanian Armed Forces crashed on Wednesday while taking part in a military training exercise, according to the military.
A military source at the Armed Forces General Command said specialized response teams had been dispatched to the scene and were carrying out the necessary procedures to address the incident.
The military reaffirmed that protecting the lives and safety of its personnel remained its highest priority, noting that additional information would be released through official channels in line with established procedures.
The statement did not clarify whether anyone had been injured or killed, nor did it disclose the extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft.
A military source at the Armed Forces General Command said specialized response teams had been dispatched to the scene and were carrying out the necessary procedures to address the incident.
The military reaffirmed that protecting the lives and safety of its personnel remained its highest priority, noting that additional information would be released through official channels in line with established procedures.
The statement did not clarify whether anyone had been injured or killed, nor did it disclose the extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft.
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