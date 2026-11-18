Kuwait Denounces Iranian Drone Strikes, Warns of Escalation
(MENAFN) Kuwait on Wednesday issued a strong condemnation of repeated Iranian attacks, including the latest drone strikes, warning that the incidents violated its national sovereignty and posed a threat to its security and stability.
In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a violation of international obligations, saying they “constituted a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”
The ministry cautioned that further strikes could intensify regional tensions, stating that “continued attacks represented a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability and undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.”
It also reaffirmed Kuwait's right to defend its territory and critical infrastructure, emphasizing that the country “reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's military announced that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” drones. It explained that residents might hear explosions as a result of interception operations.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army claimed it had launched drone and missile attacks against US military platforms involved in drone and missile operations at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.
The escalation followed reports by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday that US forces had attacked multiple sites on Iran's Qeshm Island.
The latest confrontation comes amid the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran subsequently retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and entered negotiations, but the discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a violation of international obligations, saying they “constituted a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”
The ministry cautioned that further strikes could intensify regional tensions, stating that “continued attacks represented a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability and undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.”
It also reaffirmed Kuwait's right to defend its territory and critical infrastructure, emphasizing that the country “reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's military announced that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” drones. It explained that residents might hear explosions as a result of interception operations.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army claimed it had launched drone and missile attacks against US military platforms involved in drone and missile operations at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.
The escalation followed reports by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday that US forces had attacked multiple sites on Iran's Qeshm Island.
The latest confrontation comes amid the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran subsequently retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and entered negotiations, but the discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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