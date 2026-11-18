Carney Unveils Major Push to Boost Canada's Asia-Pacific Trade
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney presented Canada as a major global supplier of energy and critical minerals on Wednesday, outlining an ambitious strategy to strengthen national sovereignty and economic resilience by expanding trade ties across the Asia-Pacific region.
" We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Pointing to improving diplomatic and economic relations with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney highlighted recent agreements between Ottawa and Beijing. The two countries extended tariff exemptions, restoring market access for more than 90% of affected Canadian trade, while also renewing a key central bank currency swap arrangement aimed at reducing dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined plans to double the number of consumers benefiting from tariff-free access, from 1.5 billion within the coming months. He cited completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing talks with Thailand and India.
Canada has also expanded its international critical minerals partnerships. Over the past year, Ottawa secured more than 50 agreements with over 15 countries, paving the way for 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion) in investment, Carney said.
On energy, the prime minister pledged to increase Canada's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asian markets fourfold by the end of the decade. The target builds on more than 11 million tons shipped since last June.
Carney also pointed to progress on the proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline and set an ambitious domestic investment target of 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) over the next five years, as Canada seeks to expand its economic footprint and strengthen its position in international markets.
" We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Pointing to improving diplomatic and economic relations with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney highlighted recent agreements between Ottawa and Beijing. The two countries extended tariff exemptions, restoring market access for more than 90% of affected Canadian trade, while also renewing a key central bank currency swap arrangement aimed at reducing dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined plans to double the number of consumers benefiting from tariff-free access, from 1.5 billion within the coming months. He cited completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing talks with Thailand and India.
Canada has also expanded its international critical minerals partnerships. Over the past year, Ottawa secured more than 50 agreements with over 15 countries, paving the way for 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion) in investment, Carney said.
On energy, the prime minister pledged to increase Canada's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asian markets fourfold by the end of the decade. The target builds on more than 11 million tons shipped since last June.
Carney also pointed to progress on the proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline and set an ambitious domestic investment target of 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) over the next five years, as Canada seeks to expand its economic footprint and strengthen its position in international markets.
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