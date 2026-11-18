South Korea Plans Emergency Alert to Prevent AI-Assisted Exam Cheating
(MENAFN) South Korea will activate a nationwide disaster alert at an undisclosed time during this week's university entrance examination in an effort to identify candidates who may be using artificial intelligence (AI) or digital devices to cheat, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.
According to reports, an initial alert will be issued at 8:30 am Thursday (2330 GMT Wednesday), ahead of the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). A second notification will be sent during the examination to detect candidates who may still be carrying mobile phones.
The emergency notification system can reach most mobile devices and produce a loud sound even when phones are set to silent mode. The alert will ring at maximum volume for 10.5 seconds, with the ministry asking the public not to panic when it is activated.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to restrict the items candidates can bring into examination rooms to pencils only, revising the previously permitted list, according to reports. All other necessary stationery will be supplied at examination centers.
The stricter arrangements follow an admission by the highest-scoring candidate in this year's certified tax accountant examination that he had used AI and digital devices to cheat, prompting concerns about similar practices during the upcoming university entrance test.
The CSAT is considered one of the most consequential examinations in South Korea, where university admissions can have a substantial impact on students' future career opportunities.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on officials Tuesday to reinforce measures against cheating, describing such conduct as a "grave crime" that damages public trust.
Lee subsequently announced that the government would provide rewards exceeding 100 million won ($74,805) for each verified report of cheating involving advanced electronic devices.
Additional preventive measures previously announced include physical inspections of candidates' glasses, placing stickers over buttons on their clothing and restricting Wi-Fi connectivity inside and around examination centers.
In a separate development, South Korea's Science Ministry called on companies Wednesday to carry out urgent security assessments and update their systems following the discovery of vulnerabilities in the widely used Java programming language.
According to reports, an initial alert will be issued at 8:30 am Thursday (2330 GMT Wednesday), ahead of the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). A second notification will be sent during the examination to detect candidates who may still be carrying mobile phones.
The emergency notification system can reach most mobile devices and produce a loud sound even when phones are set to silent mode. The alert will ring at maximum volume for 10.5 seconds, with the ministry asking the public not to panic when it is activated.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to restrict the items candidates can bring into examination rooms to pencils only, revising the previously permitted list, according to reports. All other necessary stationery will be supplied at examination centers.
The stricter arrangements follow an admission by the highest-scoring candidate in this year's certified tax accountant examination that he had used AI and digital devices to cheat, prompting concerns about similar practices during the upcoming university entrance test.
The CSAT is considered one of the most consequential examinations in South Korea, where university admissions can have a substantial impact on students' future career opportunities.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on officials Tuesday to reinforce measures against cheating, describing such conduct as a "grave crime" that damages public trust.
Lee subsequently announced that the government would provide rewards exceeding 100 million won ($74,805) for each verified report of cheating involving advanced electronic devices.
Additional preventive measures previously announced include physical inspections of candidates' glasses, placing stickers over buttons on their clothing and restricting Wi-Fi connectivity inside and around examination centers.
In a separate development, South Korea's Science Ministry called on companies Wednesday to carry out urgent security assessments and update their systems following the discovery of vulnerabilities in the widely used Java programming language.
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