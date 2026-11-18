Syrian Airlines Resumes Aleppo-Moscow Flights After Assad’s Fall
(MENAFN) A Syrian Airlines aircraft departed Aleppo International Airport for Moscow on Wednesday, marking the resumption of direct flights between the two cities for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.
In a statement, Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the new route is intended to “strengthen international air connectivity, expand the network of international destinations and open new opportunities for air transport between Syria and countries around the world.”
The launch follows the authority's announcement on Oct. 15 that scheduled direct services between Aleppo and Moscow would commence on Nov. 18.
At the time, officials said the route would offer travelers additional transportation options while broadening the range of destinations accessible through Aleppo Airport, as part of broader efforts to restore and strengthen aviation links between Syria and Russia.
The reopening of air connections between the two countries began earlier this year when Damascus International Airport received its first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow on Aug. 16, following the change of government, according to reports.
Syrian Airlines has also been working to expand its international operations. In July, the carrier introduced direct flights to Amsterdam while maintaining regular services to several other international capitals and cities.
In a statement, Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the new route is intended to “strengthen international air connectivity, expand the network of international destinations and open new opportunities for air transport between Syria and countries around the world.”
The launch follows the authority's announcement on Oct. 15 that scheduled direct services between Aleppo and Moscow would commence on Nov. 18.
At the time, officials said the route would offer travelers additional transportation options while broadening the range of destinations accessible through Aleppo Airport, as part of broader efforts to restore and strengthen aviation links between Syria and Russia.
The reopening of air connections between the two countries began earlier this year when Damascus International Airport received its first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow on Aug. 16, following the change of government, according to reports.
Syrian Airlines has also been working to expand its international operations. In July, the carrier introduced direct flights to Amsterdam while maintaining regular services to several other international capitals and cities.
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