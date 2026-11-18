Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Homes, Detain Residents Across West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out demolitions targeting Palestinian properties across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, destroying several residential and agricultural structures, including five houses and two water wells, while detaining two Palestinians amid escalating tensions in the territory.
In Al-Walaja village, near Bethlehem, troops demolished a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) house for the second time and partially destroyed another residence, according to local village council head Khader Al-Araj.
During the operation, Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades, leaving several Palestinians suffering from breathing difficulties due to inhaling the gas. They also took a 58-year-old Palestinian man into custody, Al-Araj said.
Further demolitions were reported in the Hebron district, where Israeli forces razed three residential buildings, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep enclosure and a water well in Al-Dirat, located east of Yatta in the southern West Bank.
Similar operations took place in Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, where troops brought down a two-story Palestinian home along with a water well, local sources reported.
The destruction also extended to agricultural facilities in the northern West Bank. Israeli bulldozers demolished greenhouses spanning five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala village, in the Tubas area, while crops cultivated inside the structures were also damaged.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted two separate raids in Nablus on Tuesday, entering residential properties, commercial establishments and a mosque. The operations resulted in the detention of another Palestinian man, according to local sources.
In Al-Walaja village, near Bethlehem, troops demolished a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) house for the second time and partially destroyed another residence, according to local village council head Khader Al-Araj.
During the operation, Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades, leaving several Palestinians suffering from breathing difficulties due to inhaling the gas. They also took a 58-year-old Palestinian man into custody, Al-Araj said.
Further demolitions were reported in the Hebron district, where Israeli forces razed three residential buildings, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep enclosure and a water well in Al-Dirat, located east of Yatta in the southern West Bank.
Similar operations took place in Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, where troops brought down a two-story Palestinian home along with a water well, local sources reported.
The destruction also extended to agricultural facilities in the northern West Bank. Israeli bulldozers demolished greenhouses spanning five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala village, in the Tubas area, while crops cultivated inside the structures were also damaged.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted two separate raids in Nablus on Tuesday, entering residential properties, commercial establishments and a mosque. The operations resulted in the detention of another Palestinian man, according to local sources.
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