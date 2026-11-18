Qatar Hosts Iranian Delegation for US-Iran Mediation Talks
(MENAFN) Qatar announced Tuesday that it is preparing to meet with an Iranian delegation later in the day as diplomatic efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington continue.
The announcement came from Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari during a press briefing in Doha, where he confirmed that discussions with Iranian representatives are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Al-Ansari explained that communication between the United States and Iran remains ongoing, with the latest meeting forming part of broader attempts to resolve outstanding disagreements and move negotiations forward.
“The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” he added.
However, the spokesperson provided no information about the location of the planned discussions, leaving it unclear whether the meeting will be hosted in Qatar, Iran or another country.
He also cautioned against allowing diplomatic negotiations to reach a prolonged impasse, emphasizing that neither continued confrontation nor an uncertain situation between peace and war would benefit any of the parties involved. He warned that the resulting consequences could extend beyond the Gulf and affect the broader international community.
The latest diplomatic initiative takes place as Washington and Tehran remain divided over the terms of implementing a memorandum of understanding concluded in June. One of the central points of disagreement concerns securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor for international energy transportation.
The announcement came from Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari during a press briefing in Doha, where he confirmed that discussions with Iranian representatives are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Al-Ansari explained that communication between the United States and Iran remains ongoing, with the latest meeting forming part of broader attempts to resolve outstanding disagreements and move negotiations forward.
“The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” he added.
However, the spokesperson provided no information about the location of the planned discussions, leaving it unclear whether the meeting will be hosted in Qatar, Iran or another country.
He also cautioned against allowing diplomatic negotiations to reach a prolonged impasse, emphasizing that neither continued confrontation nor an uncertain situation between peace and war would benefit any of the parties involved. He warned that the resulting consequences could extend beyond the Gulf and affect the broader international community.
The latest diplomatic initiative takes place as Washington and Tehran remain divided over the terms of implementing a memorandum of understanding concluded in June. One of the central points of disagreement concerns securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor for international energy transportation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment