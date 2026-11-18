Malaysia’s PM Demands Global Order Overhaul as 21 APEC Economies Meet
(MENAFN) Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s prime minister, used the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Wednesday to press for a fundamental rethink of the multilateral system, saying it must reflect a new era of “confidence and assertiveness.”
Speaking in the southern Chinese city, Anwar called on wealthy economies to open the door wider for emerging and developing nations to share in global economic growth. He also demanded “change” of the multilateral framework.
“The entire multilateral framework must change. We have passed the colonial imperialistic era. We have entered a new era with more confidence and assertiveness,” Anwar said.
He argued that smaller and emerging economies deserve “respect, dignity and equality.”
Anwar also warned against countries pressing their own positions or domestic circumstances on others. They should concentrate instead on trade and investment, he said, which ultimately deliver benefits to their people.
The two-day gathering is being held in Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province, and brings together leaders and representatives of 21 member economies. This year’s theme is “To Prosper and Win the Future Together.”
Leaders attending include Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, alongside Anwar. US President Donald Trump is also expected to travel to Shenzhen for meetings.
Speaking in the southern Chinese city, Anwar called on wealthy economies to open the door wider for emerging and developing nations to share in global economic growth. He also demanded “change” of the multilateral framework.
“The entire multilateral framework must change. We have passed the colonial imperialistic era. We have entered a new era with more confidence and assertiveness,” Anwar said.
He argued that smaller and emerging economies deserve “respect, dignity and equality.”
Anwar also warned against countries pressing their own positions or domestic circumstances on others. They should concentrate instead on trade and investment, he said, which ultimately deliver benefits to their people.
The two-day gathering is being held in Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province, and brings together leaders and representatives of 21 member economies. This year’s theme is “To Prosper and Win the Future Together.”
Leaders attending include Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, alongside Anwar. US President Donald Trump is also expected to travel to Shenzhen for meetings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment