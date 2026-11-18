Israeli Parliament Appoints Nine Deputy Speakers, Including Arab Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Israel's Knesset approved the appointment of nine deputy speakers on Wednesday, including two Arab members of parliament, as the country's legislative leadership undergoes changes following the recent elections.
The appointment of Arab lawmakers to deputy speaker positions is not unprecedented within the Israeli parliament.
Arab citizens account for approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people.
According to a Knesset statement, lawmakers approved a recommendation to appoint nine deputies to assist Speaker Matan Kahana. The proposal received 38 votes in favor and 15 against.
The newly appointed deputies include Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List, Walid Taha of the United Arab List, Eitan Ginzburg of the Ma’a party, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Limor Son Har-Melech of Jewish Power.
The remaining appointments went to Michael Malchieli of Shas, Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism, Yaakov Bardugo of Likud and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.
The Knesset Arrangements Committee had endorsed the nominations on Monday before their approval by the full parliament.
The appointments followed Tuesday evening's election of Yashar party candidate Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker. Kahana secured 66 votes, defeating Ofir Katz, the nominee of Likud, which is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who received 52 votes.
The speaker and deputy speakers oversee parliamentary proceedings, including setting the plenary agenda and approving parliamentary questions, legislative proposals and other matters submitted to the chamber. They also preside over sessions, put motions to votes and announce the results.
The leadership changes come after the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, in which Arab parties secured 19 of the Knesset's 120 seats, marking their strongest electoral performance to date.
On Nov. 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot, 66, the leader of the opposition Change Bloc, with forming a new government.
Eisenkot has 28 days to complete the task, with the possibility of obtaining an additional 14 days. Should he fail, another member of parliament could be assigned to form a government to replace Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a right-wing government since late 2022. He is also facing a corruption trial, with the prime minister denying the allegations against him.
Separately, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
The appointment of Arab lawmakers to deputy speaker positions is not unprecedented within the Israeli parliament.
Arab citizens account for approximately 21% of Israel's population, which exceeds 10 million people.
According to a Knesset statement, lawmakers approved a recommendation to appoint nine deputies to assist Speaker Matan Kahana. The proposal received 38 votes in favor and 15 against.
The newly appointed deputies include Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List, Walid Taha of the United Arab List, Eitan Ginzburg of the Ma’a party, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Limor Son Har-Melech of Jewish Power.
The remaining appointments went to Michael Malchieli of Shas, Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism, Yaakov Bardugo of Likud and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.
The Knesset Arrangements Committee had endorsed the nominations on Monday before their approval by the full parliament.
The appointments followed Tuesday evening's election of Yashar party candidate Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker. Kahana secured 66 votes, defeating Ofir Katz, the nominee of Likud, which is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who received 52 votes.
The speaker and deputy speakers oversee parliamentary proceedings, including setting the plenary agenda and approving parliamentary questions, legislative proposals and other matters submitted to the chamber. They also preside over sessions, put motions to votes and announce the results.
The leadership changes come after the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, in which Arab parties secured 19 of the Knesset's 120 seats, marking their strongest electoral performance to date.
On Nov. 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot, 66, the leader of the opposition Change Bloc, with forming a new government.
Eisenkot has 28 days to complete the task, with the possibility of obtaining an additional 14 days. Should he fail, another member of parliament could be assigned to form a government to replace Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a right-wing government since late 2022. He is also facing a corruption trial, with the prime minister denying the allegations against him.
Separately, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
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