Trump Claims Russia-Ukraine War Nears Resolution
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine are approaching a possible breakthrough.
“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump told reporters while attending a photo opportunity with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Manila, the Philippine capital.
He highlighted the heavy human cost of the conflict, estimating that monthly casualties have reached approximately 25,000 or more.
“Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said, without providing further details on how the figures were calculated or divided.
After meeting bilaterally with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to head to Shenzhen in southeastern China to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
He is also expected to take part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump said the war, which has entered its fifth year, would likely be a major subject during his forthcoming talks, adding: “We're gonna have a good meeting on that.”
He also indicated that he would consider a separate meeting with Putin if an opportunity emerged. “I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that,” he said.
Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might travel to China for a meeting with him, Trump replied: “He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens.”
“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump told reporters while attending a photo opportunity with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Manila, the Philippine capital.
He highlighted the heavy human cost of the conflict, estimating that monthly casualties have reached approximately 25,000 or more.
“Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said, without providing further details on how the figures were calculated or divided.
After meeting bilaterally with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to head to Shenzhen in southeastern China to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
He is also expected to take part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump said the war, which has entered its fifth year, would likely be a major subject during his forthcoming talks, adding: “We're gonna have a good meeting on that.”
He also indicated that he would consider a separate meeting with Putin if an opportunity emerged. “I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that,” he said.
Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might travel to China for a meeting with him, Trump replied: “He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens.”
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