MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman's national logistics group Asyad Group have discussed using Omani ports and international logistics networks to expand exports of Uzbek agricultural products and other goods to global markets at a meeting in Muscat on November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Asyad Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Oman on November 16-17.

The talks focused on strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, expanding export opportunities for Uzbek products in Oman and developing logistics and warehousing infrastructure.

In particular, the sides discussed the potential use of Oman's strategically important ports of Sohar, Duqm and Salalah to facilitate shipments of Uzbek products to African markets and other international destinations.

They also explored opportunities to deliver Uzbek goods to markets in Europe, Africa and Asia through Asyad Group's network of logistics operators and warehouses operating in multiple countries.

The meeting also addressed imports of in-demand products from international markets to Uzbekistan, the development of international transport and logistics chains, and more efficient use of existing transport corridors.

Following the discussions, the sides emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, advancing practical logistics projects and strengthening Uzbekistan's access to international trade routes.