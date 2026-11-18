MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Pakistan explored ways to boost trade routes, strengthen transport connectivity between Central and South Asia and improve access to regional and international markets.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Joint Turkmenistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Islamabad under the co-chairmanship of Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

“The parties discussed the prospects for leveraging the geographical locations of the two countries to develop trade routes, strengthen ties between Central and South Asia, and expand access to regional and international markets,” the ministry noted.

Turkmenistan's geographic position makes it a potential transit link between Central Asia, the Caspian region and markets further south. The country is developing its role in both the North-South and East-West transport corridors by expanding its railway, road, seaport and logistics infrastructure. Its transport network provides opportunities to connect landlocked Central Asian countries with international trade routes, including routes through Afghanistan to Pakistani seaports such as Karachi and Gwadar.

The development of these connections could help diversify regional trade routes, improve access to external markets and create additional opportunities for freight transit between Central and South Asia. Turkmenistan also participates in regional connectivity frameworks, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and TRACECA, which are aimed at strengthening transport links between Europe, the Caspian region and Asia.