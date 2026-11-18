MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amid a surging 2026 demand for corporate expansion in the Middle East, DBS Business Setup has officially launched a free online cost calculator designed to bring unprecedented pricing transparency to a historically opaque market. The new digital tool provides entrepreneurs, SMEs, and international investors with an instant, highly detailed estimate of what it actually costs to establish a company in the mainland or a free zone.For decades, navigating the financial requirements of a business setup in Dubai has been challenging due to hidden fees and unclear billing practices. The new cost calculator directly addresses this hurdle by itemizing every mandatory expense, including the trade license, investor and employment visas, Emirates ID, and the establishment card. Ensuring complete clarity, all government and free-zone fees are displayed strictly at cost, while the DBS service fee is stated separately."Most people start a company in Dubai without a straight answer on what it will actually cost, and that uncertainty stops good businesses before they begin," said Salem Basheer, Founder of DBS Business Setup. "We built the calculator to change that."As leading business setup consultants Dubai, the firm offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that cover both Dubai mainland license acquisitions and Dubai free zone company setup options, partnering with prominent jurisdictions such as IFZA, Meydan, RAKEZ, DMCC, Ajman, and Dubai DED. Beyond initial licensing, the consultancy guides clients through the entire operational journey. This includes corporate bank account introductions, PRO services, VAT and Corporate Tax registration, license renewals and amendments, and even company liquidation.This launch comes at a strategic time for foreign investors exploring company formation UAE. Favorable regulatory updates mean that 100% foreign ownership is now available for most mainland activities, removing the previous requirement for a local Emirati sponsor in many sectors. Furthermore, with the UAE e-invoicing mandate taking effect from 2027, companies are increasingly relying on expert consultants to ensure their financial and tax foundations are fully compliant from day one.Addressing the firm's dedication to an honest, client-first approach, Basheer added, "You pay government and free-zone fees directly, or we pay them on your behalf and hand you the original receipts - you always see exactly what you pay, to whom, and why."To learn more, visitSend inquiries to... or Phone/WhatsApp: +971 54 332 2846About DBS Business SetupDBS Business Setup is a Dubai-based business setup consultancy that helps entrepreneurs, SMEs, and international investors establish and grow companies in Dubai and across the UAE. It manages the full company formation journey, including trade licensing, visas, Emirates ID, corporate banking, PRO services, and tax, with transparent, itemized pricing where government and free-zone fees are shown at cost. Its mission is to make setting up in the UAE simple, honest, and fast, so founders always know exactly what they pay and why.

Salem Basheer, Founder

DBS Business Setup

+971 54 332 2846

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DBS Business Setup Launches Free Dubai Company Formation Cost Calculator as Demand for UAE Business Setup Climbs News Provided By TP Studio November 18, 2026, 08:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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