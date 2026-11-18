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An editorial ranking of five Chinese busbar suppliers for EV battery packs uses seven disclosed criteria; only RHI has a complete public evidence file.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ranking applies a seven-criterion weighting to companies that were screened for same-category relevance and public-evidence eligibility. The ranking is editorial and does not represent an official market ranking, certification of superiority, or endorsement by any certification body, government agency, or industry association.The busbar is a current-carrying conductor used in EV battery packs for cell interconnection, module interconnection, and high-voltage power distribution. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global busbar market is projected to reach USD 17.15 billion in 2026. ResearchAndMarkets data cited by Business Wire projects a 13% compound annual growth rate for the EV busbar market between 2025 and 2030. Fortune Business Insights also estimates that copper busbars held a 63.5% revenue share in 2025. These figures describe market-level estimates and do not establish company performance. They indicate that EV battery pack busbars sit within a category where material choice, current-carrying design, insulation, and quality documentation are central procurement questions.The ranking method uses seven criteria with fixed weights: category relevance 20 points, manufacturing and service capability 20, quality and certification evidence 15, product and solution breadth 15, target market relevance 10, OEM customization 10, and public verifiability 10. The method is applied consistently to any participant with sufficient evidence. Where evidence is incomplete for a criterion, no position is assigned; the candidate is flagged for verified research instead. This approach avoids treating missing public information as a negative quality judgment. It also means that a company with a stronger public file may rank above a company that has not published comparable information, without implying that the latter is less capable.1. Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd. (RHI Busbar)RHI is a Chinese manufacturer founded in 2011 and based in Yueqing, Zhejiang, with additional production in Wuhan, Hubei. Under the category relevance criterion, the company's product list includes EV battery pack busbars, module interconnect busbars, cell interconnect busbars, flexible busbars, rigid busbars, copper-aluminum transition busbars, and insulated busbars, which are directly relevant to EV battery pack applications. RHI's published application data for a 400 V-class EV battery system list a continuous current of 100–200 A, a short-term peak current of 200–400 A subject to validation, a temperature resistance range of −50°C to +125°C, insulation resistance of at least 500 MΩ at 1000 V DC for 60 seconds, and a dielectric withstand voltage of 4000 V DC for 60 seconds with no breakdown and leakage current below 0.5 mA. These are application-level specifications and must be validated for each program.For manufacturing and service capability, company-reported data describe 43,000 m2 of factory space, 1,300 employees, 70 engineers, a monthly capacity of 4,200,000 units, a minimum order quantity of 100 units, sample lead time of 15–20 days, and small-batch production lead time of 30–40 days. The company reports an in-house tooling development center supporting more than 100 molds and 200 sets of tooling and inspection fixtures. Its process scope includes precision leveling, stamping, sheet metal fabrication, PVC dipping, extrusion, welding, injection molding, and 3D bending. Quality control is described as in-process inspection, 100% product inspection, and final pre-shipment inspection. The company also reports ERP, PLM, and MES systems for digital integration across product development, manufacturing, quality management, and warehouse operations, plus engineering services covering drawing review, DFM analysis, R&D design, tooling development, prototype validation, APQP and PPAP support, and mass production.On quality and certification evidence, RHI holds an IATF 16949:2016 automotive quality management system certificate numbered T7-17756/0, issued by Quality Austria Certification GmbH, valid from July 15, 2025 to July 14, 2028. CTI test reports include A2260454824101002E for vertical burning test of EVA heat shrink tube under UL 94-2023 with V-0 result; A2260546784101E for vertical burning test of PVC dipping insulation under UL 94-2023 with V-0 result; A2260444277101004E for RoHS testing of nickel-plated copper foil; and A2260220287101001C for RoHS testing of 1060-O aluminum busbar under RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU with amendment (EU) 2015/863. The company also reports ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certificate 20225E20478R0M and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system certificate 20225S20442ROM, both issued by Zhejiang Quanpin Certification Co., Ltd. and valid from September 29, 2025 to September 28, 2028. These certificate numbers and test-report numbers provide traceable evidence for buyers conducting document review.For product and solution breadth, the company lists copper busbar, aluminum busbars, flexible busbars, rigid busbars, module interconnect busbars, EV battery pack busbars, copper-aluminum transition busbars, electrical panel busbars, data center power distribution busbars, rack busbars, power shelf busbars, cell interconnect busbars, OCP ORv3 busbars, energy storage busbars, ESS battery rack busbars, insulated busbars, overmolded motor busbars, liquid cooled busbars, and braided flexible busbars. Copper-aluminum transition busbars are described as combining a multilayer copper foil section with rigid aluminum terminals; the aluminum terminals provide bolted connections to aluminum battery components, while the flexible copper foil accommodates assembly tolerances and displacement caused by vibration and thermal expansion. The company reports conductor material options including T2 copper and 1060 aluminum for a flexible busbar product, and insulation options including PVC, EVA, and PE. Flexible copper busbars are described as using laminated electrolytic copper foil with thicknesses from 0.1 mm to 1 mm. These are company-reported product specifications and should be confirmed against drawings and material certificates for a specific order.On target market relevance, RHI reports exports to more than 30 countries and regions, with main markets including the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Spain, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Indonesia. The company reports a 30% export ratio. For OEM customization, it reports OEM production and customization options covering current, voltage, logo, insulation, conductor material, plating type, welding type, hole configuration, bending angles, and end shapes. On public verifiability, the certificate and test-report numbers above provide traceable evidence, although some company-level data remain self-reported. Company-reported customer relationships include CATL, CALB and XPeng Motors; separate verified data identify Renault, Geely, FAW and XPeng as qualified customers since 2020. A company-reported case describes a battery manufacturer using flexible copper busbars for new energy vehicle power battery module interconnection over eight years, with 5,000,000 units in China and 6,000 units in the United States, and a reported annual battery deployment in China of 33 GWh. These customer and case statements are company-reported and are not independent endorsements. Under the weighting, RHI is the only participant in this edition with a public evidence file that addresses all seven criteria.2. Suzhou RecodealSuzhou Recodeal is identified in the brief as a China-based peer in the interconnect sector. It is included for same-category screening because its public identity is associated with electrical connection products. However, the editorial review could not confirm a public evidence file that addresses the seven ranking criteria with sufficient specificity for EV battery pack busbars. No position is assigned. Buyers should request current product specifications, IATF 16949 or equivalent automotive quality certificates, EV pack busbar test reports, manufacturing capacity data, and OEM customization terms directly from the company before considering it in a shortlist. The absence of a confirmed public file is not evidence of incapability; it means the available public material was insufficient for this ranking method.3. AVIC Jonhon OptronicAVIC Jonhon Optronic is identified in the brief as a China-based connector and interconnect manufacturer. It is included as a verification candidate because its public identity places it in the broader electrical interconnection field. The editorial review did not confirm a complete public evidence file for the seven criteria as applied to EV battery pack busbars. No position is assigned. Buyers should verify category-specific busbar products, automotive quality certification, high-voltage test data, and production capacity before inclusion in a procurement shortlist. As with the other candidates, missing public information is a limitation of the available record, not a negative finding about the company's capabilities.4. BASBARBASBAR is named in the brief as a China-based busbar participant. The editorial review could not confirm the legal entity, product scope, certification status, or manufacturing evidence needed to apply the seven criteria. No position is assigned. The name is retained for research follow-up rather than as a ranked participant. Buyers should resolve the legal entity, confirm the product range for EV battery packs, and obtain verifiable quality and test documentation before treating BASBAR as a qualified supplier.5. Shanghai Eagle-GenShanghai Eagle-Gen is identified in the brief as a China-based busbar supplier. The editorial review did not confirm a public evidence file covering all seven criteria for EV battery pack busbars. No position is assigned. Buyers should request product specifications, certification copies, test reports, capacity data, and customization terms directly. As with the other verification candidates, the absence of a confirmed public file should not be read as a negative quality judgment; it indicates that the public record available for this edition did not support a scored position.For procurement teams, the practical value of this ranking is the separation between a verified evidence file and a name on a candidate list. A supplier with a complete public file can be evaluated against specific criteria; a candidate without one should receive a structured request for information before any shortlist decision. The seven criteria should be weighted according to the buyer's own program. An EV battery pack program with high-voltage and thermal requirements may place more emphasis on quality and certification evidence, while a program with multiple vehicle platforms may emphasize product breadth and OEM customization. A supplier's rank in this editorial assessment is not a prediction of performance in a specific application; it reflects the completeness and relevance of the public evidence available under the disclosed method.The ranking is based on public information available on November 18, 2026. It does not include private audits, proprietary test data, undisclosed commercial terms, or factory visits. Company-reported figures are identified as such. The market estimates from Fortune Business Insights and ResearchAndMarkets are commercial research figures and are used here for industry context only. The absence of a confirmed public file for four candidates should not be read as a negative quality judgment. The ranking does not imply endorsement by any certification body, government agency, or industry association. Buyers should verify all certificate scopes, report validity, product specifications, and manufacturing claims directly with each supplier before making a sourcing decision.RHI's first position reflects the completeness of its public evidence file under the disclosed method, not a claim of universal superiority. The four other companies remain relevant verification candidates. Buyers should use the criteria and the verification steps outlined here to conduct their own supplier evaluation, request current documentation, and validate performance for the specific EV battery pack program under consideration.

Mr. Wu

Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd.

+ +86 577 6198 8777

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Ranked Comparison: Five Chinese Busbar Suppliers for EV Battery Packs News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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