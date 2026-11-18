DHgate Black Friday 2026 Sale offers up to 90% off selected products.

Holiday deals, a 24-hour $100 coupon pack and chances to win smartphones and headphones bring extra cheer to the season.

BEIJING, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DHgate today announced its 2026 Black Friday Sale, offering up to 90% off selected products alongside coupon packs and tech giveaways. The eight-day event runs from November 23 through Cyber Monday on November 30 (Pacific Time), with early offers beginning November 18. From gifts for family and friends to a little something for themselves, shoppers will find more ways to make their holiday budgets go further.This year's sale brings together the excitement of finding a bargain and the pleasure of discovering something unexpected. Shoppers can browse seasonal deals, explore recommendations from creators and try their luck at winning a tech prize. With offers running across Thanksgiving week, there is time to find inspiration, compare favorites and put together a gift list.Among the highlights is a pack of four coupons totaling $88, available from November 18. On Black Friday, November 27, the offer gets a one-day boost: a $100 coupon pack available to collect and use for 24 hours only. The special edition gives shoppers another reason to look forward to Black Friday, alongside the event's discounts on selected products.Smartphones and headphones will be up for grabs in limited-time prize draws, adding the possibility of an unexpected present to the season. Black Friday Power Spin will bring another playful way to win rewards while browsing the sale. Together, the giveaways and games add a festive twist to the search for a good deal, with chances to take home more than the items on a shopping list.For anyone still deciding what to give, participating creators will share product recommendations and videos featuring their finds, offering a closer look at items that might otherwise be easy to miss while browsing. Their ideas offer a starting point for gift lists, whether shoppers have someone specific in mind or are looking for inspiration. Exclusive creator codes and Flash Deals on selected products will give bargain hunters more offers to explore throughout the event.SVIP members will also have exclusive coupons and cashback offers to look forward to. These membership benefits add to the holiday line-up for shoppers planning several purchases, giving them further opportunities to save as they work through their gift lists.Gift inspiration will also be part of a WhatsApp shopping pilot, where shoppers can ask for suggestions in a conversation. They will be able to describe what they are looking for and explore relevant products through chat. The aim is to make searching more intuitive, especially when a gift starts with a rough idea rather than a specific item.For shoppers in Europe, the event will include coupon offers in euros and British pounds, alongside content in local languages. From discovering an item through a creator's video to finding it on the marketplace, DHgate's holiday sale offers inspiration and savings for shoppers celebrating the season around the world.Find gifts worth giving and deals worth discovering at DHgate's Black Friday Sale.About DHgateFounded in 2004, DHgate is a cross-border e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers worldwide with sellers in China and other countries. The platform helps small and medium-sized businesses reach international customers and gives buyers access to a broad selection of products online. Its marketplace connects product discovery and purchasing with a global network of sellers. For more information, visit .

Tracy Zhang

DHGATE Group

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DHgate Unveils Black Friday 2026 Sale with Up to 90% Off News Provided By DHGATE Group November 18, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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