Two data erasure specialists join Ziperase to work with ITAD companies and enterprises across Asia

- Khalid Elibiary, President, Ziperase

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ziperase, a provider of certified automated data erasure software, today announced that Nickson Lim has joined the company as Regional Head, Asia Pacific, and Adrian Chua has joined as Sales Engineer Manager. Both work from the Ziperase office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Throughout the region, ITAD companies and enterprise IT teams retire devices under local data protection laws such as Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), Malaysia's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and Japan's Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI). Their customers and auditors want proof that every device was erased. Nickson and Adrian give these organizations experts close by who know the requirements and the technology, from the first conversation through setup and support.

Nickson Lim has spent more than a decade in data erasure. He has worked with ITAD companies, recyclers, government agencies and financial services organizations in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei. Before joining Ziperase, he was Regional Director, Asia Pacific, at a data erasure software company. He has advised governments in the region on end-of-life data destruction, and his expertise covers compliance with ADISA and ISO 15408 (Common Criteria).

Adrian Chua brings more than ten years of data erasure sales engineering and technical support. He started as a sales engineer and technical support engineer, then became Sales Engineer Manager for Southeast Asia and later for Asia Pacific. His skills cover software troubleshooting, pre-sale support and training.

"Our customers in Asia want to work with people who understand their market," said Khalid Elibiary, President, Ziperase. "The Malaysia office, with Nickson and Adrian on the team, gives them local leadership and local technical expertise."

"Every retired device needs certified erasure and a record that stands up to an audit," said Nickson Lim, Regional Head, Asia Pacific, Ziperase. "With Ziperase, organizations get certified, automated erasure and an erasure certificate for every device, with Adrian and me on hand to help them set it up and run it."

The Ziperase office is at Level 35-02 (East Wing), Q Sentral, 2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Learn more about Ziperase in Asia.

About Ziperase

Ziperase provides certified, automated data erasure software for enterprises, ITADs, and technology partners globally. Founded by industry veterans with more than 20 years of combined experience in data erasure and enterprise technology, the Ziperase team left yesterday's limited legacy systems behind to build something better.

The platform features API-first integration, intuitive, easy-to-use platform design, and centralized cloud reporting. Track erasures and device information with comprehensive asset management and detailed audit-ready reports.

Ziperase is a ServiceNow Select Build Partner, and the Ziperase Enterprise Connector syncs certified erasure evidence directly into ServiceNow hardware asset records.

Ziperase holds ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications recognized by 30+ countries, with solutions compliant with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 R2 standards. Learn more at ziperase.

Joe Mount

Ziperase

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