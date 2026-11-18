Gawayne Williams is a Jamaican-born entrepreneur and web developer, leading Claytech Global Inc. and Claytech Construction.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gawayne Williams, founder and CEO of Claytech Global Inc. and Claytech Construction, is sharing how his Christian faith shapes the way he builds and runs both companies. Williams is a Jamaican-born entrepreneur and web developer who grew up in the hills of Clarendon, Jamaica.Williams attended Claude McKay High School before continuing his education at Brown's Town Community College. During his college years in 2009, he laid the foundation for what would become Claytech Construction.After discovering an interest in construction design and architectural drafting, Williams began marketing his skills and sharing his work with others. Those early efforts earned him his first J$50,000 (Jamaican dollars) from his design services.Williams says that experience showed him that a skill, combined with consistency, marketing, and determination, could create real opportunities.He kept investing in his personal and professional development. He learned how to market his services, build relationships, and position himself online.Marketing his construction design services led him to a second interest: website development and digital technology.What started as a way to promote his own business grew into helping other entrepreneurs establish their online presence.Today, as the Founder and CEO of Claytech Global Inc., Williams brings over six years of experience in website development, digital infrastructure, business automation, and technology solutions.Through Claytech Global, he helps entrepreneurs build professional websites, establish business emails, secure domains and hosting, connect customer management systems, and set up AI-powered automation tools."We build more than websites. We build systems, structure, and opportunities," Williams said.Alongside his digital ventures, Williams continues to develop Claytech Construction, which provides architectural drafting, building plans, 3D visualizations, and construction design solutions.Building as an expression of faithWilliams says entrepreneurship goes beyond generating revenue. He describes it as an opportunity to serve, create, build meaningful relationships, and glorify God.He believes that mankind was created in the image of God, and that the ability to imagine, design, develop, and build is a reflection of that creativity."I believe we are all developers in some way. Whether we're building a home, a website, a business, or a relationship, there's something deeply satisfying about taking an idea and bringing it to life. God created us in His image, and I believe our ability to create is one of the ways we reflect Him," Williams said.Williams sees his businesses as more than commercial ventures. To him, they are platforms for worship through excellence, integrity, service, and lasting relationships."I like to use my business as a form of worship. When I serve someone with excellence, when I honor my word, when I help someone bring their vision to life, I believe that glorifies God. It's not just about what we build, but how we build it and the people we impact along the way," he said.Williams cites Matthew 6:33, which encourages believers to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness.He also believes that success does not require a person to pursue every opportunity or master every skill. In his view, it requires focus, discipline, faith, and a willingness to develop the gifts God has placed within them."We are not called to do everything. But I believe that whatever we set our minds and hearts to accomplish, when it's aligned with God's purpose, the Lord can breathe upon it and cause it to grow. Our responsibility is to remain faithful, keep learning, and give our best in everything we do," Williams said.A vision beyond businessWilliams earned his first J$50,000 through construction drafting in Jamaica and now develops businesses in the United States.He says his companies share one mission: helping others recognize their potential, establish strong foundations, and turn ideas into lasting opportunities.Williams says he measures success by the relationships established, the lives impacted, and the legacy left behind, alongside financial results."We don't chase, we attract. Build with faith, operate with integrity, serve with excellence, and let your work speak for itself," Williams said.Williams says he plans to keep growing Claytech Global and Claytech Construction, and to show that faith and entrepreneurship can work hand in hand.About Claytech Global Inc.Claytech Global Inc. builds professional websites and sets up business email, domains, hosting, customer management systems, and AI-powered automation tools for entrepreneurs. Gawayne Williams is the Founder and CEO. Williams also leads Claytech Construction, which provides architectural drafting, building plans, 3D visualizations, and construction design solutions.More information is available at and

Gawayne Williams, Founder and CEO

Claytech Global Inc.

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Claytech Global Founder Gawayne Williams Shares How Faith Guides His Approach to Building Businesses News Provided By TP Studio November 18, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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