MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) Dozens of factories closed indefinitely as garment workers have once again blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bangladesh's Gazipur on Wednesday over demand for higher wages, local media reported.

Workers from several garment factories in the Chhaydana area of Gazipur city blocked the highway at Chhaydana and Hariken at 9:45 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing disruption for commuters, Bangladesh-based daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Workers from Golden Refit Garments in Bagher Bazar, SM Knit Wear in the Notun Bazar area of Sreepur and Fakira Garments in Bhabanipur have stopped work and were holding peaceful sit-ins on their factory floors. Workers from two other garment factories also held protests in Konabari.

Superintendent of Police for the Gazipur industrial zone, Amjad Hossain, said efforts were being made to bring the situation under control. He said 10 factories had declared a holiday on Wednesday while 39 factories had been shut indefinitely, based on reports received on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On Tuesday, workers held protests in various parts of Bangladesh's Gazipur, including Chandna Chourasta, Jarun, Naojor, Chhaydan, Konabari, Kashimpur, Bhogra and Apada. Several people, including police officers, garment workers and journalists, were injured as clashes erupted involving brick-throwing, tear gas and sound grenades.

The authorities on Tuesday ordered the closure of 70 factories in Gazipur to prevent further unrest.

On Monday, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse workers from two garment factories who had gathered outside their workplaces to hold a protest in the Konabari area of Bangladesh's Gazipur.

Police said workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna factories in Konabari gathered outside their workplaces and blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road in protest.

After receiving information, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel reached the site and asked the workers to clear the road. However, as the garment workers became agitated, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them. Later, the workers left the area, and the situation returned to normal.