MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday, arrived in Punjab's Jalandhar to flag off a 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra', as party leaders said that the visit is aimed to "save" the state from the ruling AAP's "misgovernance" and bring Punjab back on track.

Upon his arrival at Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Airport in Adampur, Jalandhar, Nabin was received by Punjab BJP chief Keval Singh Dhillon and party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

Speaking to IANS, Shergill said: ''The BJP President Nitin Nabin is visiting Jalandhar to flag off the Sankalp Yatra to honour and mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj."

"Nitin Nabin ji will pray from this pious land of Punjab to save Punjab from the AAP's misgovernance and misrule, which has pushed Punjab into the dark corner of drugs, corruption, unemployment and a deteriorating law and order, and he will also pray to Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji to restore the original glory of Punjab and put Punjab back to rank number one all across India.''

BJP leader Ashwani Sekhri said: ''We are undertaking this yatra to celebrate events associated with Guru Ravidas Ji and to honour the ideals and teachings he imparted to us.''

According to the BJP, the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' will spread Saint Ravidas' message across seven states and Union Territories -- Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- till December 3.

This comes as the BJP is celebrating the 650th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas as a year-long national festival.

"This mega campaign was launched on July 29, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima from Kashi (Uttar Pradesh). So far, under this campaign, nearly 29,000 'Kalash Vandana Yatras' have been taken out, more than 30,000 saints have been reached out to, and 'Samras Deep Mahotsavs' have been organised at 51,000 locations to spread the message of social harmony (Samrasta)," a statement said.

Continuing this nationwide observance, the 16-day 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' will be organised from November 18 to December 3.

During the Yatra, more than 100 small public meetings and 17 major events will be organised, where Union Ministers and national party office-bearers will participate to propagate Saint Ravidas' vision of 'Begumpura' (a realm without sorrow) and social equality among the masses, the statement added.