MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar says it was the subject and contemporary relevance of her upcoming Marathi film Tu Aahes Na that made her want to be part of the project.

The movie is set to have its world premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Talking about her decision to come on board, Supriya said,“The subject of Tu Aahes Na and its relevance in today's times really appealed to me as an actor. The fact that the film explores a subject like this, along with the character I get to portray, made me want to be a part of the project. I am really looking forward to audiences watching the film at IFFI.”

Siddharth Bodke, who plays the other lead, is also returning to Luv Films after Devmanus. Speaking about the project, he said the film allowed him to explore a character with a wide emotional range and discover a different facet of himself as an actor.

Tu Aahes Na marks Luv Films' second Marathi production and stars Supriya alongside Siddharth Bodke. The film's first-look poster was unveiled to announce the project.

Written and directed by Deepak Gawade, the film is described as a heartwarming story about human connections and an unexpected bond that brings two lives together, changing them in ways they never imagined.

The film will have its world premiere in the Gala Premiere segment at the 57th IFFI in Goa on November 26. It is also the only Marathi film to premiere in this section of the festival.

For director Deepak Gawade, Tu Aahes Na marks a return to Marathi cinema. His previous work has earned recognition at the National Film Awards and Maharashtra State Film Awards, according to the makers.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Tu Aahes Na is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

Supriya, meanwhile, has built a career spanning many decades, with prominent work in Marathi and Hindi cinema as well as television. She began her Marathi film journey with Navri Mile Navryala in 1984, directed by her future husband Sachin Pilgaonkar. She then appeared in popular Marathi films including Maza Pati Karodpati, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi and Navra Maza Navsacha.

On television, Supriya became particularly popular for shows such as Tu Tu Main Main, Sasural Genda Phool and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Her Hindi film credits include Khoobsurat, Bluffmaster!, A Gentleman, Hichki and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, while her recent Marathi work includes Ashi Hi Ashiqui and Navra Maza Navsacha 2.

–IANS

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