MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A team of forensic experts on Wednesday collected voice samples of Kushal Majumdar alias Kali and Sanjiv Raha alias Sentu, the two accused of making a misleading announcement that allegedly triggered panic and led to a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17, killing 19 devotees.

Both accused are currently in judicial custody following their arrest by the Kolkata Police last month in connection with the announcement. They are lodged at the Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata.

The forensic team reached the correctional home on Wednesday morning and collected their voice samples in the presence of a judicial magistrate. The samples are expected to help investigators establish whether the voices behind the announcement that triggered the stampede belonged to the two accused.

The tragedy occurred when the Durga Puja pandal witnessed an unprecedented rush amid heavy rain. While devotees already inside the premises were reluctant to leave because of the downpour, those waiting outside attempted to enter the pandal to escape the rain. This resulted in severe overcrowding within the premises.

Amid the chaos, an announcement was allegedly made claiming that the pandal had collapsed and asking devotees to evacuate immediately. The announcement reportedly triggered panic among the visitors, who rushed towards the exit gates. The resulting stampede left 19 people dead and several others injured.

Following the incident, the Kolkata Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the circumstances leading to the tragedy. During the investigation, the police first arrested Raha and subsequently apprehended Majumdar for their alleged involvement in making the announcement.

The investigators later approached the court seeking permission to collect the voice samples of both accused as part of the probe. After receiving judicial approval, the forensic examination was carried out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry committee appointed by the West Bengal government is conducting a parallel investigation into the stampede. The committee is headed by Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati.

The judicial panel is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government within three months of the commencement of its inquiry. The findings of both investigations are likely to be crucial in establishing the sequence of events and fixing responsibility for the tragedy.