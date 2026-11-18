Japan’s October Trade Deficit Hits USD3B as Oil Costs Soar 60 Percent
(MENAFN) Japan ran a trade deficit of 476.5 billion yen ($3 billion) in October, as a 60.5% jump in crude oil import costs offset robust export growth, Finance Ministry data released Wednesday showed.
The shortfall was smaller than September’s revised gap of 556.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion).
Imports climbed 21.6% from a year earlier to 12.2 trillion yen ($76.8 billion), extending their upward run to nine months. The gain nonetheless fell short of the 25.8% increase economists had forecast. Higher energy prices tied to the Iran war drove the surge in crude spending, even though the volume of oil imported slipped 0.7%. Purchases of semiconductors and other electronic components also rose.
Exports grew 20.5% year-on-year to 11.8 trillion yen ($74.3 billion), a 14th consecutive monthly increase that ended a two-month slowdown. The result beat market expectations of 20% and picked up pace from September’s revised 16.5% rise.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment led the gains, with the value of shipments up 49.7%. Motor vehicle exports rose 19.9%.
Shipments to the US climbed 23.9% from a year earlier, while those to China increased 13.3%.
The shortfall was smaller than September’s revised gap of 556.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion).
Imports climbed 21.6% from a year earlier to 12.2 trillion yen ($76.8 billion), extending their upward run to nine months. The gain nonetheless fell short of the 25.8% increase economists had forecast. Higher energy prices tied to the Iran war drove the surge in crude spending, even though the volume of oil imported slipped 0.7%. Purchases of semiconductors and other electronic components also rose.
Exports grew 20.5% year-on-year to 11.8 trillion yen ($74.3 billion), a 14th consecutive monthly increase that ended a two-month slowdown. The result beat market expectations of 20% and picked up pace from September’s revised 16.5% rise.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment led the gains, with the value of shipments up 49.7%. Motor vehicle exports rose 19.9%.
Shipments to the US climbed 23.9% from a year earlier, while those to China increased 13.3%.
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