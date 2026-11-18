Trump Nominates LaNeve for Permanent US Army Leadership Post
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. Chris LaNeve to become the permanent chief of staff of the US Army after several months serving in an acting capacity, although uncertainty remains over whether he can obtain sufficient Senate support for confirmation.
LaNeve has held the acting position since April, following the dismissal of his predecessor, Gen. Randy George, by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. No public explanation was provided for George's removal.
The nomination was formally submitted to the Senate on Monday and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee for consideration, according to congressional records.
“I’m deeply honored by the President’s trust and confidence for the nomination to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Army,” LaNeve said in a statement.
He added that he would welcome the opportunity to continue serving American soldiers, their families and the country if the Senate approves his appointment.
However, his confirmation remains uncertain amid previously reported resistance from some Republican lawmakers.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, an Army veteran, has reportedly expressed opposition to LaNeve's appointment. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker also acknowledged in August that several committee members from both parties had raised concerns about the nomination.
Before assuming his current responsibilities, LaNeve served as Hegseth's senior military assistant at the Pentagon before being appointed vice chief of staff of the Army earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the White House has nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to take over as vice chief of staff, succeeding LaNeve if his appointment to the top Army position is confirmed.
The timeline for Senate consideration remains unclear, particularly as Democrats are expected to assume control of the chamber in January following their victories in the midterm elections.
LaNeve has held the acting position since April, following the dismissal of his predecessor, Gen. Randy George, by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. No public explanation was provided for George's removal.
The nomination was formally submitted to the Senate on Monday and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee for consideration, according to congressional records.
“I’m deeply honored by the President’s trust and confidence for the nomination to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Army,” LaNeve said in a statement.
He added that he would welcome the opportunity to continue serving American soldiers, their families and the country if the Senate approves his appointment.
However, his confirmation remains uncertain amid previously reported resistance from some Republican lawmakers.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, an Army veteran, has reportedly expressed opposition to LaNeve's appointment. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker also acknowledged in August that several committee members from both parties had raised concerns about the nomination.
Before assuming his current responsibilities, LaNeve served as Hegseth's senior military assistant at the Pentagon before being appointed vice chief of staff of the Army earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the White House has nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to take over as vice chief of staff, succeeding LaNeve if his appointment to the top Army position is confirmed.
The timeline for Senate consideration remains unclear, particularly as Democrats are expected to assume control of the chamber in January following their victories in the midterm elections.
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