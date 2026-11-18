Quad Leaders Convene in Manila to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Cooperation
(MENAFN) The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) held its first summit involving national leaders in more than two years on Tuesday, bringing together the United States, Australia, India and Japan in the Philippine capital, Manila.
The meeting was attended by US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Speaking before the gathering, Trump highlighted his positive relations with the participating countries and their leaders, saying, "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries," while describing them as "phenomenal people" and his "friends."
The four-way discussions took place alongside the summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following an official group photograph of the participating leaders.
During the meeting, Trump characterized the four nations as “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
He also unveiled a funding commitment exceeding $85 million under the Quad framework to advance what his administration describes as "trusted" "Super Intelligence (SI)," its terminology for artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement also included plans to establish a new Quad SI accelerator.
Additionally, Trump introduced a critical minerals partnership designed to reduce dependence on individual foreign suppliers and prevent supply chain pressure, declaring that it would help break “coercion by any single foreign supplier.” Although he did not explicitly identify China, the announcement focused on limiting reliance on concentrated sources of critical minerals.
"These will make our countries much stronger and at the same time guarantee safety," he said.
Trump also revealed plans to establish a Quad Business Leaders Forum in 2027, describing the initiative as a means to “bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights.”
The meeting was attended by US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Speaking before the gathering, Trump highlighted his positive relations with the participating countries and their leaders, saying, "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries," while describing them as "phenomenal people" and his "friends."
The four-way discussions took place alongside the summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following an official group photograph of the participating leaders.
During the meeting, Trump characterized the four nations as “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
He also unveiled a funding commitment exceeding $85 million under the Quad framework to advance what his administration describes as "trusted" "Super Intelligence (SI)," its terminology for artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement also included plans to establish a new Quad SI accelerator.
Additionally, Trump introduced a critical minerals partnership designed to reduce dependence on individual foreign suppliers and prevent supply chain pressure, declaring that it would help break “coercion by any single foreign supplier.” Although he did not explicitly identify China, the announcement focused on limiting reliance on concentrated sources of critical minerals.
"These will make our countries much stronger and at the same time guarantee safety," he said.
Trump also revealed plans to establish a Quad Business Leaders Forum in 2027, describing the initiative as a means to “bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment