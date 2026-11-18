Spain Faces Major Rail Disruptions as Nationwide Strike Halts Train Services
(MENAFN) Rail transportation across Spain experienced widespread cancellations Tuesday as a 24-hour nationwide strike brought Madrid's commuter network close to a standstill, with railway unions demanding stronger safety measures following two fatal train accidents.
More than 1.5 million regular railway passengers were affected after industrial action commenced at midnight, according to reports.
The strike involved workers at state-owned rail operator Renfe, high-speed train companies Iryo and Ouigo, as well as several freight transportation operators, following calls from trade unions to participate in the protest.
Renfe accused train drivers of failing to comply with legally required minimum service levels, reporting that 97% of the Madrid commuter services scheduled to operate during the morning rush hour had been canceled.
Significant interruptions were also recorded on Catalonia's Rodalies commuter network, where 40% of the trains included in the reduced strike timetable did not depart as scheduled.
In response to the widespread cancellations, Renfe urged travelers to consider alternative transportation arrangements.
However, representatives of the train drivers' union SEMAF told reports that employees had not received their work assignments directly, despite this being required under established procedures. The union attributed the disruption to the railway operator's management of the industrial action.
The strike also affected long-distance and high-speed connections across the country.
Rail operators had already removed 90 of the 312 high-speed departures originally scheduled for Tuesday. Renfe additionally reported that 12% of its high-speed and long-distance services that were supposed to operate under minimum service requirements had also been canceled.
More than 1.5 million regular railway passengers were affected after industrial action commenced at midnight, according to reports.
The strike involved workers at state-owned rail operator Renfe, high-speed train companies Iryo and Ouigo, as well as several freight transportation operators, following calls from trade unions to participate in the protest.
Renfe accused train drivers of failing to comply with legally required minimum service levels, reporting that 97% of the Madrid commuter services scheduled to operate during the morning rush hour had been canceled.
Significant interruptions were also recorded on Catalonia's Rodalies commuter network, where 40% of the trains included in the reduced strike timetable did not depart as scheduled.
In response to the widespread cancellations, Renfe urged travelers to consider alternative transportation arrangements.
However, representatives of the train drivers' union SEMAF told reports that employees had not received their work assignments directly, despite this being required under established procedures. The union attributed the disruption to the railway operator's management of the industrial action.
The strike also affected long-distance and high-speed connections across the country.
Rail operators had already removed 90 of the 312 high-speed departures originally scheduled for Tuesday. Renfe additionally reported that 12% of its high-speed and long-distance services that were supposed to operate under minimum service requirements had also been canceled.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment