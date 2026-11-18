Czechia Refuses Visa Exemption for Russian Women’s Hockey Team
(MENAFN) Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has asked his EU counterparts to deny visa exemptions to Russia’s women’s under-18 ice hockey team, which hopes to compete at the world championship in Czechia in January, Czech Radio reported Wednesday.
Macinka said he has already refused to grant the exemption Russian players would need to enter the Schengen area through Czechia, and has notified the Czech Ice Hockey Association of that decision.
He also wrote to every EU foreign minister, urging them to turn down any application the team might file in another EU or Schengen country.
“I asked them not to grant an exemption either if the Russian team applies for a visa in another EU country,” Macinka said.
The matter came up briefly when EU foreign ministers met Monday, according to Macinka, and his counterparts signaled their backing. He said they told him no member state would give Russian players an exemption to reach Czechia through its territory.
Czechia is set to host the women’s under-18 world championship in January.
Macinka said he has already refused to grant the exemption Russian players would need to enter the Schengen area through Czechia, and has notified the Czech Ice Hockey Association of that decision.
He also wrote to every EU foreign minister, urging them to turn down any application the team might file in another EU or Schengen country.
“I asked them not to grant an exemption either if the Russian team applies for a visa in another EU country,” Macinka said.
The matter came up briefly when EU foreign ministers met Monday, according to Macinka, and his counterparts signaled their backing. He said they told him no member state would give Russian players an exemption to reach Czechia through its territory.
Czechia is set to host the women’s under-18 world championship in January.
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