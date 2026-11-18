Britain Imposes Sanctions Over Illegal West Bank Settlement Expansion
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom announced Tuesday a new round of sanctions against eight construction and property development companies accused of contributing to illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, alongside an organization involved in obstructing humanitarian assistance destined for Gaza.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband introduced the measures as the first sanctions package following the government's September announcement of a "reset of the UK’s approach" to Israeli activities in the occupied West Bank, as well as an expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions framework, according to a Foreign Office statement.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the statement said.
The British government explained that the restrictions against the eight businesses are intended to disrupt their financial resources and limit their capacity to facilitate additional construction projects in West Bank settlements.
The Foreign Office said the decision followed continued acceleration of settlement activities, accusing the Israeli government of failing to prevent the expansion and instead supporting and encouraging it.
"This package has been announced in response to the ongoing situation of accelerated settlement expansion, which the Government of Israel has not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged," read the statement.
Miliband also unveiled additional restrictions targeting efforts to obstruct humanitarian deliveries into Gaza. The latest measures specifically include Tzav 9, an Israeli activist organization accused of arranging and participating in blockades aimed at stopping aid convoys from reaching the territory, with similar activities reported as recently as October.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband introduced the measures as the first sanctions package following the government's September announcement of a "reset of the UK’s approach" to Israeli activities in the occupied West Bank, as well as an expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions framework, according to a Foreign Office statement.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the statement said.
The British government explained that the restrictions against the eight businesses are intended to disrupt their financial resources and limit their capacity to facilitate additional construction projects in West Bank settlements.
The Foreign Office said the decision followed continued acceleration of settlement activities, accusing the Israeli government of failing to prevent the expansion and instead supporting and encouraging it.
"This package has been announced in response to the ongoing situation of accelerated settlement expansion, which the Government of Israel has not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged," read the statement.
Miliband also unveiled additional restrictions targeting efforts to obstruct humanitarian deliveries into Gaza. The latest measures specifically include Tzav 9, an Israeli activist organization accused of arranging and participating in blockades aimed at stopping aid convoys from reaching the territory, with similar activities reported as recently as October.
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