Australia Calls for Regional Cooperation to Unlock AI Potential
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged governments and businesses across the Asia-Pacific region on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities and promoting economic prosperity.
"To businesses and governments alike, our message is clear: we stand ready to work with APEC partners to seize the opportunities of AI and to strengthen regional prosperity," Albanese said while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.
He emphasized the scale of the opportunities offered by the technology, stating: "The economic potential and opportunity of artificial intelligence is enormous, not just for Asia-Pacific but for the world."
Albanese explained that Australia was collaborating with international partners and private-sector companies to speed up digital adoption, reduce inequalities in access to digital technologies and address risks associated with AI.
He also stressed Australia's determination to actively shape the development of artificial intelligence rather than simply respond to its impact. In this regard, he highlighted the importance of establishing clear national standards to promote safe AI applications, encourage investment and ensure that data center expansion does not negatively affect the economy, local communities or the environment.
The Australian prime minister further underscored APEC's "important" contribution to ensuring that countries throughout the region benefit from AI-driven innovation, higher productivity, economic expansion and employment opportunities.
Established in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The forum's members collectively represent more than 60% of global gross domestic product and approximately 40% of the world's population.
This year's gathering has attracted additional international attention as US President Donald Trump visits China, with an unprecedented trilateral meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Thursday.
"To businesses and governments alike, our message is clear: we stand ready to work with APEC partners to seize the opportunities of AI and to strengthen regional prosperity," Albanese said while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.
He emphasized the scale of the opportunities offered by the technology, stating: "The economic potential and opportunity of artificial intelligence is enormous, not just for Asia-Pacific but for the world."
Albanese explained that Australia was collaborating with international partners and private-sector companies to speed up digital adoption, reduce inequalities in access to digital technologies and address risks associated with AI.
He also stressed Australia's determination to actively shape the development of artificial intelligence rather than simply respond to its impact. In this regard, he highlighted the importance of establishing clear national standards to promote safe AI applications, encourage investment and ensure that data center expansion does not negatively affect the economy, local communities or the environment.
The Australian prime minister further underscored APEC's "important" contribution to ensuring that countries throughout the region benefit from AI-driven innovation, higher productivity, economic expansion and employment opportunities.
Established in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The forum's members collectively represent more than 60% of global gross domestic product and approximately 40% of the world's population.
This year's gathering has attracted additional international attention as US President Donald Trump visits China, with an unprecedented trilateral meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Thursday.
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