Xi, Trump, Putin to Address Global Peace at Trilateral Summit
(MENAFN) The leaders of China, Russia and the United States are expected to discuss major international security issues and “issues concerning global peace” during an unprecedented trilateral summit scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, southeastern China, as conflicts in Iran, Ukraine and Gaza continue.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the high-level meeting.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Wednesday that the three presidents “will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace in their upcoming summit,” according to remarks delivered to reporters in Beijing.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which began Wednesday with a gathering of business leaders.
The discussions come amid the ongoing US war with Iran, which began in February, while Trump has expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in 2022.
It remains unclear whether the three leaders will address Israeli military operations in Gaza or discuss prospects for implementing a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict.
Trump has also indicated that discussions with Xi and Putin will include the issue of “denuclearization.”
During his Asian tour, the US president additionally said he “may” hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although Pyongyang has yet to confirm any planned encounter.
Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a two-day visit after completing a state visit to the Philippines. During his stay there, he attended a Quad summit involving the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, and held meetings with representatives of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Earlier Wednesday, Putin addressed business leaders at the APEC gathering, declaring that economic “coercion” was a “thing of the past” while emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty in determining economic policies and development models.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the high-level meeting.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Wednesday that the three presidents “will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace in their upcoming summit,” according to remarks delivered to reporters in Beijing.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which began Wednesday with a gathering of business leaders.
The discussions come amid the ongoing US war with Iran, which began in February, while Trump has expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in 2022.
It remains unclear whether the three leaders will address Israeli military operations in Gaza or discuss prospects for implementing a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict.
Trump has also indicated that discussions with Xi and Putin will include the issue of “denuclearization.”
During his Asian tour, the US president additionally said he “may” hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although Pyongyang has yet to confirm any planned encounter.
Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a two-day visit after completing a state visit to the Philippines. During his stay there, he attended a Quad summit involving the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, and held meetings with representatives of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Earlier Wednesday, Putin addressed business leaders at the APEC gathering, declaring that economic “coercion” was a “thing of the past” while emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty in determining economic policies and development models.
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