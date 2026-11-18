Kerala Orders Mass Poultry Culling Following Bird Flu Outbreak
(MENAFN) Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala are preparing to eliminate thousands of birds after avian influenza was detected at two poultry farms, triggering emergency measures to contain the disease and prevent further transmission.
Approximately 26,000 birds are scheduled to be culled on Wednesday as part of the outbreak response, according to reports.
The infections were identified at poultry facilities in Alappuzha district, where affected birds included quails, chickens and ducks.
Officials confirmed that laboratory examinations conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, central India, returned positive results for bird flu in samples collected from the affected farms.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, another southern Indian state bordering Kerala, has expanded its monitoring operations after H5N1 infections were identified at poultry facilities in one of its districts. Authorities have also slaughtered thousands of chickens in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Elsewhere, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season last week after detecting the disease at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture. The affected facility housed approximately 40,000 chickens.
Approximately 26,000 birds are scheduled to be culled on Wednesday as part of the outbreak response, according to reports.
The infections were identified at poultry facilities in Alappuzha district, where affected birds included quails, chickens and ducks.
Officials confirmed that laboratory examinations conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, central India, returned positive results for bird flu in samples collected from the affected farms.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, another southern Indian state bordering Kerala, has expanded its monitoring operations after H5N1 infections were identified at poultry facilities in one of its districts. Authorities have also slaughtered thousands of chickens in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Elsewhere, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season last week after detecting the disease at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture. The affected facility housed approximately 40,000 chickens.
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