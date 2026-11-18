Czechia Seeks EU-Wide Visa Restrictions on Russian Women’s Hockey Team
(MENAFN) Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has called on fellow European Union (EU) member states to deny visa exemptions to Russian women’s ice hockey players seeking to participate in the under-18 world championship scheduled to take place in Czechia in January.
According to Czech Radio, Macinka confirmed that he had decided against granting the exemption required for the Russian team to enter the Schengen area through Czechia. He also said he had notified the Czech Ice Hockey Association of his decision.
Additionally, the foreign minister sent a letter to his EU counterparts urging them to reject similar requests should the Russian players attempt to obtain visas through another EU or Schengen member state.
“I asked them not to grant an exemption either if the Russian team applies for a visa in another EU country,” Macinka said.
He noted that the matter was briefly raised during Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, where other officials reportedly expressed support for his position.
According to Macinka, his counterparts indicated that no EU member state would issue an exemption enabling the Russian players to travel to Czechia through another country.
Czechia is scheduled to host the women's under-18 ice hockey world championship in January.
According to Czech Radio, Macinka confirmed that he had decided against granting the exemption required for the Russian team to enter the Schengen area through Czechia. He also said he had notified the Czech Ice Hockey Association of his decision.
Additionally, the foreign minister sent a letter to his EU counterparts urging them to reject similar requests should the Russian players attempt to obtain visas through another EU or Schengen member state.
“I asked them not to grant an exemption either if the Russian team applies for a visa in another EU country,” Macinka said.
He noted that the matter was briefly raised during Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, where other officials reportedly expressed support for his position.
According to Macinka, his counterparts indicated that no EU member state would issue an exemption enabling the Russian players to travel to Czechia through another country.
Czechia is scheduled to host the women's under-18 ice hockey world championship in January.
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