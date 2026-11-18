Cornell Reassesses Fraternity System After Sexual Assault Allegations
(MENAFN) Cornell University announced Monday that it will undertake a comprehensive assessment of its fraternity and sorority organizations as part of broader campus safety initiatives following allegations of a group sexual assault at one of its fraternity houses.
University President Michael I. Kotlikoff confirmed the planned review in a message addressed to the campus community, stating that "This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell." He also recognized that many members of the university community "have lost confidence" in how the administration has addressed sexual violence cases.
The decision comes after the Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence resolution earlier this month and a former student, identified in a civil complaint as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in September.
According to the lawsuit, seven men allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted the former student at the Chi Phi fraternity residence in 2024. The individuals accused in the case have denied the allegations, while no criminal charges have been brought by prosecutors.
In response, Kotlikoff outlined a three-pronged reform strategy focused on strengthening student protection. The proposed measures include increasing alcohol-free activities on campus, reassessing university policies on drug use and enhancing transportation options available to students during late-night hours.
The initiative also proposes closer cooperation with New York State Police on investigations, alongside the recruitment of additional personnel dedicated to assisting survivors of sexual violence.
Cornell, located in Ithaca, New York, serves a student population exceeding 25,000. The university also plans to extend its compulsory consent education program, initially introduced this fall, to the entire undergraduate student body in spring 2027.
University President Michael I. Kotlikoff confirmed the planned review in a message addressed to the campus community, stating that "This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell." He also recognized that many members of the university community "have lost confidence" in how the administration has addressed sexual violence cases.
The decision comes after the Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence resolution earlier this month and a former student, identified in a civil complaint as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in September.
According to the lawsuit, seven men allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted the former student at the Chi Phi fraternity residence in 2024. The individuals accused in the case have denied the allegations, while no criminal charges have been brought by prosecutors.
In response, Kotlikoff outlined a three-pronged reform strategy focused on strengthening student protection. The proposed measures include increasing alcohol-free activities on campus, reassessing university policies on drug use and enhancing transportation options available to students during late-night hours.
The initiative also proposes closer cooperation with New York State Police on investigations, alongside the recruitment of additional personnel dedicated to assisting survivors of sexual violence.
Cornell, located in Ithaca, New York, serves a student population exceeding 25,000. The university also plans to extend its compulsory consent education program, initially introduced this fall, to the entire undergraduate student body in spring 2027.
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