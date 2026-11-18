France Denies Being Party to Ukraine War, Slams Russian Claim
(MENAFN) France is not a “co-belligerent” in the Russia-Ukraine war and does not intend to become one, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, dismissing Moscow’s assertion that French military personnel in Ukraine amount to direct participation in the conflict.
“We are obviously not co-belligerents in Ukraine. We have no intention of becoming one,” Barrot said in an interview with France 5 television.
The statement followed a claim by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the French presence in Ukraine constitutes direct involvement in the war. Lavrov added that Moscow had relayed its concerns to Paris.
Barrot said France continues to back the Ukrainian army by deploying a limited number of trainers and equipment maintenance personnel. He stressed that they operate far from the front line and that their work falls short of direct military involvement.
French Deputy Minister for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo also rebuffed the Russian allegation, calling it “absurd” during a parliamentary session. According to Rufo, French personnel are in Ukraine solely for specific training tasks and equipment maintenance, and their presence neither amounts to armed intervention nor to direct participation in the war.
“We are obviously not co-belligerents in Ukraine. We have no intention of becoming one,” Barrot said in an interview with France 5 television.
The statement followed a claim by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the French presence in Ukraine constitutes direct involvement in the war. Lavrov added that Moscow had relayed its concerns to Paris.
Barrot said France continues to back the Ukrainian army by deploying a limited number of trainers and equipment maintenance personnel. He stressed that they operate far from the front line and that their work falls short of direct military involvement.
French Deputy Minister for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo also rebuffed the Russian allegation, calling it “absurd” during a parliamentary session. According to Rufo, French personnel are in Ukraine solely for specific training tasks and equipment maintenance, and their presence neither amounts to armed intervention nor to direct participation in the war.
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