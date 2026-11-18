Pakistani Man Jailed Over Iran-Linked US Assassination Plot
(MENAFN) A Pakistani businessman was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in prison in the United States for his involvement in an alleged assassination scheme targeting a prominent American political figure, which he claimed was orchestrated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Asif Merchant, 48, was found guilty earlier this year of murder for hire and attempted terrorism over a 2024 plot that potentially targeted US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, according to testimony presented during the trial.
US District Judge Eric Komitee described the planned killing of a president or senior government official as an exceptionally grave offense.
During the proceedings, Merchant testified that an operative linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard had instructed him to organize the assassination. He said he followed the orders because he feared for the safety of his relatives living in Iran.
According to prosecutors, Merchant paid $5,000 to individuals he believed had been recruited to carry out the killing. However, those individuals were undercover FBI agents working as part of the investigation.
He was arrested in Texas in July 2024 while making preparations to return to Pakistan.
Iran has rejected accusations that it attempted to organize the assassination of American officials.
Merchant's defense lawyer said an appeal against the sentence was planned, while prosecutors had pushed for a life imprisonment term.
Asif Merchant, 48, was found guilty earlier this year of murder for hire and attempted terrorism over a 2024 plot that potentially targeted US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, according to testimony presented during the trial.
US District Judge Eric Komitee described the planned killing of a president or senior government official as an exceptionally grave offense.
During the proceedings, Merchant testified that an operative linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard had instructed him to organize the assassination. He said he followed the orders because he feared for the safety of his relatives living in Iran.
According to prosecutors, Merchant paid $5,000 to individuals he believed had been recruited to carry out the killing. However, those individuals were undercover FBI agents working as part of the investigation.
He was arrested in Texas in July 2024 while making preparations to return to Pakistan.
Iran has rejected accusations that it attempted to organize the assassination of American officials.
Merchant's defense lawyer said an appeal against the sentence was planned, while prosecutors had pushed for a life imprisonment term.
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