France Denies Direct Military Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot rejected allegations from Moscow that France is directly involved in the war in Ukraine, stressing that Paris is not a "co-belligerent" and has no plans to assume such a role.
"We are obviously not co-belligerents in Ukraine. We have no intention of becoming one," Barrot said during an interview with France 5 television.
His comments followed statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who argued that the presence of French military personnel on Ukrainian territory represented direct participation in the conflict. Lavrov also said Moscow had formally raised its concerns with Paris.
Responding to the allegations, Barrot confirmed that France continues to assist Ukraine's armed forces through the deployment of a limited number of military trainers and specialists responsible for maintaining equipment.
He emphasized that these personnel operate well away from active combat zones and that their assignments do not constitute direct involvement in military operations.
French Deputy Minister for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo also dismissed Moscow's accusations, describing them as "absurd" during a parliamentary session.
Rufo explained that French military personnel in Ukraine are assigned specific responsibilities involving training and equipment maintenance, stressing that their presence does not amount to armed intervention or direct participation in the war.
"We are obviously not co-belligerents in Ukraine. We have no intention of becoming one," Barrot said during an interview with France 5 television.
His comments followed statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who argued that the presence of French military personnel on Ukrainian territory represented direct participation in the conflict. Lavrov also said Moscow had formally raised its concerns with Paris.
Responding to the allegations, Barrot confirmed that France continues to assist Ukraine's armed forces through the deployment of a limited number of military trainers and specialists responsible for maintaining equipment.
He emphasized that these personnel operate well away from active combat zones and that their assignments do not constitute direct involvement in military operations.
French Deputy Minister for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo also dismissed Moscow's accusations, describing them as "absurd" during a parliamentary session.
Rufo explained that French military personnel in Ukraine are assigned specific responsibilities involving training and equipment maintenance, stressing that their presence does not amount to armed intervention or direct participation in the war.
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