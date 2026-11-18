Thousands March in Athens on Polytechnic Uprising Anniversary
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Athens on Tuesday to mark 53 years since the 1973 student uprising against Greece’s military dictatorship, local media reported.
Students, trade unions, political parties and left-wing groups assembled in central squares before heading toward the US Embassy.
The Association of Imprisoned and Exiled Resistance Fighters of 1967-1974 led the procession. Marchers held banners urging resistance to fascism and defending the legacy of the Athens Polytechnic uprising.
Several prominent politicians joined the demonstration, among them PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, SYRIZA parliamentary group leader Rena Dourou, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Zoe Konstantopoulou and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
In a separate action, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) staged an anti-US march under the slogans “The Polytechnic lives, Americans out” and “History is written through class struggle.” KKE leader Dimitris Koutsoubas took part.
Earlier in the day, students from PASOK’s youth organization carried the bloodstained flag, a symbol of resistance to the dictatorship, to the Athens Polytechnic before continuing to the US Embassy. They sang the Greek national anthem and then dispersed.
Comparable marches took place in Thessaloniki, Patras and other parts of the country.
Traffic in central Athens and Metro services, which were disrupted by the demonstrations, have since returned to normal.
Students, trade unions, political parties and left-wing groups assembled in central squares before heading toward the US Embassy.
The Association of Imprisoned and Exiled Resistance Fighters of 1967-1974 led the procession. Marchers held banners urging resistance to fascism and defending the legacy of the Athens Polytechnic uprising.
Several prominent politicians joined the demonstration, among them PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, SYRIZA parliamentary group leader Rena Dourou, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Zoe Konstantopoulou and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
In a separate action, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) staged an anti-US march under the slogans “The Polytechnic lives, Americans out” and “History is written through class struggle.” KKE leader Dimitris Koutsoubas took part.
Earlier in the day, students from PASOK’s youth organization carried the bloodstained flag, a symbol of resistance to the dictatorship, to the Athens Polytechnic before continuing to the US Embassy. They sang the Greek national anthem and then dispersed.
Comparable marches took place in Thessaloniki, Patras and other parts of the country.
Traffic in central Athens and Metro services, which were disrupted by the demonstrations, have since returned to normal.
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