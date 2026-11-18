Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ongoing Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli drone attacks killed two Palestinians and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources, as military operations continued despite the existing ceasefire agreement.
In central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, Fadi Nahid Ismail, 35, was killed in a drone strike, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed.
Witnesses said the Israeli drone targeted Ismail near the city's central police station. They added that another Israeli quadcopter drone subsequently dropped a bomb on a parked vehicle close to the location.
In a separate incident, Israeli forces carried out extensive demolitions of Palestinian homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza using explosives deployed by quadcopter drones, local sources reported.
According to the sources, the drones dropped several explosive-filled boxes onto the rooftops of residential buildings before detonating them remotely. The blasts caused significant destruction to the targeted properties and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, in Gaza City, the body of Thaer Ismail al-Wadiyeh, 32, along with several wounded Palestinians, was brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood southwest of the city, a medical source said.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles also conducted heavy gunfire toward residential buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas east of Khan Younis, according to local sources.
The attacks occurred amid ongoing reported breaches of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations since the agreement took effect have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975.
Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the United Nations has estimated that rebuilding the territory will require around $71.4 billion.
In central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, Fadi Nahid Ismail, 35, was killed in a drone strike, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed.
Witnesses said the Israeli drone targeted Ismail near the city's central police station. They added that another Israeli quadcopter drone subsequently dropped a bomb on a parked vehicle close to the location.
In a separate incident, Israeli forces carried out extensive demolitions of Palestinian homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza using explosives deployed by quadcopter drones, local sources reported.
According to the sources, the drones dropped several explosive-filled boxes onto the rooftops of residential buildings before detonating them remotely. The blasts caused significant destruction to the targeted properties and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, in Gaza City, the body of Thaer Ismail al-Wadiyeh, 32, along with several wounded Palestinians, was brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood southwest of the city, a medical source said.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles also conducted heavy gunfire toward residential buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas east of Khan Younis, according to local sources.
The attacks occurred amid ongoing reported breaches of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations since the agreement took effect have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975.
Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the United Nations has estimated that rebuilding the territory will require around $71.4 billion.
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