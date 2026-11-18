Record 86 Percent of Germans Fed Up With Merz Government, Poll Shows
(MENAFN) Dissatisfaction with Germany’s federal government has hit an all-time high, with just 12% of citizens approving of its work, a survey published Tuesday by private broadcasters RTL and n-tv shows. A record 86% say they are dissatisfied.
Approval has dropped sharply since the previous poll in July, when 18% of respondents said they were satisfied.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz fares no better. Only 12% are content with his performance, though that is a one-point gain on the previous week.
Many voters also question his authority. According to the survey, 62% believe Merz cannot hold his own inside the center-right coalition.
Infighting is taking its toll. The repeated clashes between the conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and junior partner the Social Democratic Party (SPD), leave 63% of those polled unhappy.
Confidence in the government’s ability to function is split. Half of Germans consider it incapable of governing, while 47% still believe the Merz government can govern.
Faith in the wider political field is also weak. A majority of 57% do not think any party can solve the country’s problems, one percentage point lower than the week before.
Approval has dropped sharply since the previous poll in July, when 18% of respondents said they were satisfied.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz fares no better. Only 12% are content with his performance, though that is a one-point gain on the previous week.
Many voters also question his authority. According to the survey, 62% believe Merz cannot hold his own inside the center-right coalition.
Infighting is taking its toll. The repeated clashes between the conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and junior partner the Social Democratic Party (SPD), leave 63% of those polled unhappy.
Confidence in the government’s ability to function is split. Half of Germans consider it incapable of governing, while 47% still believe the Merz government can govern.
Faith in the wider political field is also weak. A majority of 57% do not think any party can solve the country’s problems, one percentage point lower than the week before.
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