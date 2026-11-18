US Warns Citizens Across Europe of Possible Terrorist Threats
(MENAFN) US diplomatic missions throughout Europe have released a joint security warning advising American nationals to remain alert to possible terrorist attacks as the holiday period approaches.
In its advisory covering the UK and other European countries, the US Embassy in London urged Americans to maintain awareness of their surroundings and take appropriate precautions to protect their personal safety.
"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the embassy stated.
The warning highlighted the potential vulnerability of crowded venues and major public gatherings, noting that such locations could represent a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals."
Potential targets identified in the advisory included popular tourist attractions, seasonal markets, transport facilities, shopping centers, religious institutions and other public spaces.
"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," it added.
The embassy also cautioned that disruptions affecting transportation networks and everyday activities could occur across Europe throughout the holiday season. It specifically referred to recent incidents involving false bomb threats directed at civil aviation facilities in several European countries, which had caused flight disruptions this month.
"Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," read the statement.
Additionally, US authorities encouraged citizens traveling or residing overseas to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security notifications and updated information concerning their destinations.
In its advisory covering the UK and other European countries, the US Embassy in London urged Americans to maintain awareness of their surroundings and take appropriate precautions to protect their personal safety.
"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the embassy stated.
The warning highlighted the potential vulnerability of crowded venues and major public gatherings, noting that such locations could represent a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals."
Potential targets identified in the advisory included popular tourist attractions, seasonal markets, transport facilities, shopping centers, religious institutions and other public spaces.
"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," it added.
The embassy also cautioned that disruptions affecting transportation networks and everyday activities could occur across Europe throughout the holiday season. It specifically referred to recent incidents involving false bomb threats directed at civil aviation facilities in several European countries, which had caused flight disruptions this month.
"Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," read the statement.
Additionally, US authorities encouraged citizens traveling or residing overseas to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security notifications and updated information concerning their destinations.
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