US Loses Measles-Free Status After Years of Elimination
(MENAFN) The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status for the first time since 2000, following the reestablishment of sustained transmission of the virus, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday.
PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa revealed during a media briefing that an independent expert commission had determined that endemic measles transmission “has now been reestablished in Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States.”
The commission advised revoking the elimination recognition previously granted to the three countries, a recommendation that Barbosa confirmed he had accepted.
Although the US was declared to have eliminated measles in 2000, the latest assessment means the disease is once again considered endemic within the country.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, highlighted the scale of the resurgence, pointing out that infections recorded over the past 18 months have exceeded the combined total reported throughout the preceding 25 years.
More than 5,400 measles infections have been documented across the country so far in 2026, representing more than twice the number registered throughout 2025 and marking the highest annual total since 1991.
Health authorities across several states have also confirmed 10 fatalities associated with the disease.
PAHO oversees the evaluation process used to determine whether countries in the Americas satisfy the requirements for measles elimination.
During a four-day session held in Washington, DC, last week, an eight-member panel of public health specialists examined whether measles had continued circulating within the US population without interruption for a minimum period of 12 months.
PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa revealed during a media briefing that an independent expert commission had determined that endemic measles transmission “has now been reestablished in Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States.”
The commission advised revoking the elimination recognition previously granted to the three countries, a recommendation that Barbosa confirmed he had accepted.
Although the US was declared to have eliminated measles in 2000, the latest assessment means the disease is once again considered endemic within the country.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, highlighted the scale of the resurgence, pointing out that infections recorded over the past 18 months have exceeded the combined total reported throughout the preceding 25 years.
More than 5,400 measles infections have been documented across the country so far in 2026, representing more than twice the number registered throughout 2025 and marking the highest annual total since 1991.
Health authorities across several states have also confirmed 10 fatalities associated with the disease.
PAHO oversees the evaluation process used to determine whether countries in the Americas satisfy the requirements for measles elimination.
During a four-day session held in Washington, DC, last week, an eight-member panel of public health specialists examined whether measles had continued circulating within the US population without interruption for a minimum period of 12 months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment