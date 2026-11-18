Lee Calls for Korean Peninsula Peace to Advance South Korea-China Relations
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is essential to advancing relations with China, as Seoul seeks to deepen its strategic partnership with Beijing.
“Most of all, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should be ensured in order for the strategic partnership between South Korea and China to mature further," Lee told Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Shenzhen, southeastern China.
Lee described stability on the peninsula as serving the "shared interests of the two countries," expressing his hope that Seoul and Beijing would cooperate in establishing an era of "peaceful coexistence" between North and South Korea.
His remarks come as the two Koreas remain disconnected across civilian and military channels, with communication between them suspended for several years.
Meanwhile, China maintains close relations with North Korea, supported by regular high-level diplomatic exchanges.
Lee is visiting Shenzhen to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which concludes Thursday.
During his meeting with Xi, the South Korean president also expressed his ambition to strengthen bilateral relations further, saying, "I hope that South Korea-China ties will move beyond full recovery to become a more mature strategic partnership," while pointing to an almost 50% increase in trade between the two countries.
The meeting marked the third encounter between Lee and Xi since the South Korean leader took office last year, during which bilateral relations have continued to improve.
Seoul's appeal for closer cooperation on peace efforts followed remarks from Washington indicating that US President Donald Trump was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday before holding an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his first presidential term, Trump held three meetings with Kim as part of diplomatic efforts to address tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
However, it remains uncertain whether the North Korean leader will travel to Shenzhen. No official confirmation has emerged regarding such a visit, despite speculation surrounding a potential trip that could mark a historic development if it takes place.
“Most of all, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should be ensured in order for the strategic partnership between South Korea and China to mature further," Lee told Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Shenzhen, southeastern China.
Lee described stability on the peninsula as serving the "shared interests of the two countries," expressing his hope that Seoul and Beijing would cooperate in establishing an era of "peaceful coexistence" between North and South Korea.
His remarks come as the two Koreas remain disconnected across civilian and military channels, with communication between them suspended for several years.
Meanwhile, China maintains close relations with North Korea, supported by regular high-level diplomatic exchanges.
Lee is visiting Shenzhen to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which concludes Thursday.
During his meeting with Xi, the South Korean president also expressed his ambition to strengthen bilateral relations further, saying, "I hope that South Korea-China ties will move beyond full recovery to become a more mature strategic partnership," while pointing to an almost 50% increase in trade between the two countries.
The meeting marked the third encounter between Lee and Xi since the South Korean leader took office last year, during which bilateral relations have continued to improve.
Seoul's appeal for closer cooperation on peace efforts followed remarks from Washington indicating that US President Donald Trump was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday before holding an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his first presidential term, Trump held three meetings with Kim as part of diplomatic efforts to address tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
However, it remains uncertain whether the North Korean leader will travel to Shenzhen. No official confirmation has emerged regarding such a visit, despite speculation surrounding a potential trip that could mark a historic development if it takes place.
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